Miami-Dade Transit will offer extended services to make it easier and more convenient for attendees to reach Bayfront Park for downtown Miami’s 2023 Ultra Music Festival.
Festivalgoers are encouraged to leave their cars behind and ride with Miami-Dade Transit. Metrorail and Metromover service will start at 5 a.m. and run through 2 a.m. the following morning on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25. On Sunday, March 26, service will end at midnight.
Green and Orange Line trains will run every 30 minutes for a combined frequency of 15 minutes between Earlington Heights and Dadeland South Stations.
Those coming in from out of town can take the Orange Line from the Miami International Airport Metrorail station directly to the Government Center Metrorail station.
Attendees can take Metrorail ($2.25 for a one-way trip or $5.65 for a One-Day Pass) to the Government Center station. From there, transfer to Metromover’s Omni Loop or Inner Loop (free of charge) and get off at the College/Bayside, First Street or Bayfront Park Metromover stations.
Download the GO Miami-Dade Transit app to plan your trip or track your ride in real time, or pay for your fare ahead of time and purchase a One-Day Mobile Pass ($5.65) or a One-Way Mobile Pass ($2.25; pass will activate upon purchase and expire after three hours). Passes may be scanned at any fare gate equipped with a QR scanner. Metrorail fare gates also accept contactless-payment methods, such as contactless-enabled debit and credit cards and mobile wallets (only for cards issued in the U.S.).
Riders can also pay for their fare at any Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) at all our Metrorail stations and select Sales Outlets. The Metrorail fare gates also accept preloaded (pass product or stored value) EASY Cards and EASY Tickets.
Parking
Parking at any Metrorail garage or surface lot is $4.50 for the entire day. Parking garages will remain open until the following day. Transit riders can pay for parking at Metrorail garages/surface lots at ticket vending machines or via mobile devices with the PayByPhone app.
Metrobus detours
Metrobus routes 3, 9, 93, 120 Beach MAX and S will be detoured starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, March 23, until 6 a.m. Monday, March 27. All buses that service the Omni, downtown Miami and adjacent areas may experience delays. Please plan accordingly.
