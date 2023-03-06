Sabina Covo was sworn in as Miami's District 2 commissioner Saturday, March 4, after winning the Feb. 27 special election. Chairwoman Christine King and Commissioner Manolo Reyes attended, while commissioners Alex Diaz de la Portilla and Joe Carollo were noticeably absent. Both of them opposed the special election championed by King, instead favoring the appointment of former county judge Martin Zilber, who came in fourth place.
wire
Miami District 2 Commissioner Sabina Covo takes oath
- The Miami Times
-
- Updated
- Comments
THIS WEEK'S TOP 10
-
DeSantis punishment of Disney becomes official
-
Christine King’s push for special election leads to Sabina Covo victory in District 2
-
Judge orders Black North Miami Beach Commissioners to show up for work while court battles continue over mayor's residency
-
Black culinary talent shines at South Beach Wine & Food Festival
-
Six natural cleaning products you can make at home
-
Brother kills sister in tragic Opa-locka shooting
-
Residents sue North Miami over election put-off
-
Urban Bush Women coming to Historic Hampton House
-
Opa-locka sergeant charged for assaulting family
-
Banning books is a supreme form of ignorance and suppression
MARCH 1-7, 2023
Recent Obituaries
87, retired priest for Episcopal Diocese o… Read moreREVEREND CANON J. KENNETH MAJOR
75, airport system analyst and programer, … Read moreWILLIE ALLEN JR.
68, electrician, died February 14 in Weeki… Read moreDAVID MITCHELL LOPEZ
63, waste management attendant for Miami-D… Read moreMARIE JUDITH VOLTAIRE
Recent Headlines
- Chris Rock punches back on Netflix one year after slap
- Twitter’s new ‘violent speech’ policy similar to past rules
- Miami District 2 Commissioner Sabina Covo takes oath
- Biden talks voting rights in visit to Selma
- DeSantis targets prosecutor after Orange County murders
- Black reparations win support from Japanese Americans
- Documents detail EMTs’ failure to aid Tyre Nichols
- Legal fight over student debt a prelude to political battle