Sabina Covo
(Samantha Morell for The Miami Times)

Sabina Covo was sworn in as Miami's District 2 commissioner Saturday, March 4, after winning the Feb. 27 special election. Chairwoman Christine King and Commissioner Manolo Reyes attended, while commissioners Alex Diaz de la Portilla and Joe Carollo were noticeably absent. Both of them opposed the special election championed by King, instead favoring the appointment of former county judge Martin Zilber, who came in fourth place. 

Tags

Load comments