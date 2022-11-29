University of Virginia football players bade farewell to their last deceased teammate, Lavel Davis Jr., Wednesday in South Carolina.
Davis, 20, was one of three players gunned down by former football player and UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. on campus after returning from a school trip Nov. 13. The two other players killed were Miami native D’Sean Perry, 22, and Devin Chandler, 20.
Mike Hollins, another football player and one of two survivors, was critically injured during the shooting but was released from a Virginia hospital on Monday.
The team opted out of playing its final two games of the season, one of which fell on the same day as Perry’s Miami funeral over the weekend.
On Friday, the New England Patriots lent UVA their jet so players and staff could travel to the three funeral services after the entire college football team expressed a desire to attend each service despite them being held in different states.
Perry, a Gulliver Prep graduate and artist, was the first teammate laid to rest.
A viewing was held for him last Friday at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church; Perry’s funeral was held the following day at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens.
Those who spoke during the service fondly remembered Perry’s contagious smile.
“My heart hurt without you, brother,” said Sean Moore, Perry’s teammate. “Every time I close my eyes, I see your big smile.”
“He deeply cared ’bout his family, wanted to make sure he put his best foot forward every time he stepped out of the door,” said Earl Simms, Perry’s former high school football coach.
According to UVA football coach Tony Elliott, Perry was more than just a football player. He was a kind young man, a good brother and friend, and a mentor to many.
“Each time I look up to the sky and I see a star shining bright, I will forever be reminded of the light that D’Sean brought to my life,” said Elliott on Saturday.
“[Perry] was a gentle giant,” he told CBS after the funeral. “And by the turnout here, you can tell that he had tremendous impact on everybody that he came across. Not just the folks in the UVA community.”
Some Gulliver Prep football players wore the team’s jerseys to pay tribute to Perry, who set sports records there in 2018 before his departure to UVA.
Two verified GoFundMe Pages, one created by Bradley Smith and the other by Matteo Uccelli, have been set up to help Perry’s family with expenses.
“We watched him go from a little kid to a handsome young man with a full scholarship playing football at UVA,” said Smith, owner of Original Clippers Barbershop in Palmetto Bay.
“His ability to put a smile on anyone’s face regardless of the situation made him truly special,” wrote Uccelli, whose fundraiser has raised more than $167,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. “He was the most unique and talented person that I’ve had the privilege to call my friend. D’Sean was truly one of a kind.”
Chandler’s funeral was the second one UVA players attended over the weekend. It was held in Virginia Beach on Sunday.
Last weekend, the university held a memorial for the three fallen players at the John Paul Jones Arena. More than 9,000 people showed up in support.
Jones the shooter was initially charged with three counts of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Prosecutors have added two counts of malicious wounding and gun-related charges for the two surviving victims.
A hearing is set for Thursday, Dec. 8.