Residents of a Miami Gardens apartment and condo building are scrambling to figure out next steps after a sudden fire consumed their homes over the weekend.
At 10:28 a.m. on Saturday, more than 48 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to a three-alarm fire at 395 NW 177th St. The fire caused a partial roof collapse and encompassed several units, although no injuries were reported.
Wesnerson Augustin and his wife, Zorodzai Rukwasi, are among the 105 people who were displaced as a result.
“It’s like we had a life before, and all of a sudden … Now we don’t know what is next,” said Augustin.
“I have to go to work, and I don’t even have a uniform,” said Rukwasi. “I’m like, everything doesn’t make sense right now.”
Augustin and Rukwasi, working as a waiter and a hairstylist, have never missed a rental payment since they started living in the building in 2019. They already had the money lined up for this month, but the fire is something they weren’t prepared for.
Now, the couple doesn’t know what to expect as far as payments go. The two don’t know whether the condo association fees will be waived, when they’ll be able to move back into their homes – nothing.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing as well, according to a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
“I keep asking questions, and nobody has an answer,” said Augustin.
“When we ask the association lady, she tells us to ask our landlord. The landlord tells us to ask her. So we are stuck in between. We don’t know who to go to,” Rukwasi added.
All they have, they say, is the American Red Cross. The South Florida chapter of the organization immediately responded to the crisis by offering to shelter people at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Complex, located four miles away from the now dilapidated condo building.
More than 50 people took shelter there immediately following the disaster. As of Tuesday morning, after people had sought help from friends and family, that count dwindled to 39 individuals and four dogs.
“Our mission is to be here for as long as we’re needed,” said Stephanie Wesseling, development communications manager for the South Florida Red Cross.
The nonprofit has provided those struggling with clothes, food and a place to sleep. For the past few days, both the city of Miami Gardens and the South Florida Red Cross have been opening individual cases to further assess each resident’s needs and provide available resources accordingly.
The shelter has also maintained a sense of community, Augustin and Rukwasi told The Miami Times, as a friendly neighbor offered to tend to their 2-year-old son.
Nothing, however, can ease the uncertainty that they’re left with after losing their entire sense of stability. The couple hoped to gain some clarity during a meeting held with the property manager on Monday morning, but all that came out of it was a shocking revelation which only angered residents even more: The building had no fire insurance.
According to the property manager, the previous insurance policy had expired following the 40-year certification inspection, and was not approved for a renewal.
High nerves, frequent disruptions and few answers as to what’s next inhibited any further trace of the meeting’s productivity.
“That’s when everything started to kick in, like this is really, really bad,” said Rukwasi. “We’re in a really bad situation, and if we don’t pull ourselves out, try to get it by our own means, we don’t know, honestly.”
Miami Gardens Councilwoman Shannan Ighodaro has organized a fire relief donation drive to take place on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at 15600 Bunche Park Dr. Only new clothing items and toiletries will be accepted.
The American Red Cross also accepts monetary donations at RedCross.org/donate.
In the meantime, Augustin has just one message for the public: “Help, that’s all. We just need help to start another life.”