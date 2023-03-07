Grecia Bozeman is trying to get back on her feet after a devastating fire at her Miami Gardens apartment in late January left her and her son without a home.
Rushing to work last Friday morning from a temporary shelter set up at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex for those impacted by the fire, she told The Miami Times, “I’ve lost a lot.”
She and other residents displaced by the fire at New World Condominium Apartments have had to rely on support from the American Red Cross and local donation efforts for resources.
It was on Saturday, Jan. 28, that Bozeman – asleep after working an overnight shift – was awakened by the sound of frantic knocks at her door on Saturday, Jan. 28, at her now former home, located at 395 NW 177th St.
She assumed it was children from the building hoping to play with her son, who had received new toys that week for his birthday. But after he opened the door several times only to see no one standing before him, Bozeman knew something wasn’t right.
“I don’t know what made him open the door one final time, but when he [did] that’s when we knew something was wrong,” she said, recalling the frightful moment. “The smoke and the smell of it just rushed into the house, and then I heard someone yell ‘Get out!’ The fire was actually above us by the time we were walking out.”
Unable to retrieve any belongings, mother and son ran to safety with only the clothes on their backs. More than 86 units in the building were destroyed, displacing almost 200 residents.
“This is a terrifying situation to be in,” said a frustrated Bozeman. “We haven’t been able to get back in to the unit to see if there’s anything left.”
Now, nearly two months after the fire, Bozeman – who’s still in search of a new home – says she wants to join a $8.6 million class-action lawsuit that accuses the condominium association, its board of directors and Prestige Management Solutions Inc., the condominium’s management company, of negligence.
Reports say the fire began in a second-floor unit and spread rapidly as it was fueled by winds, leaving the building with a partially collapsed roof.
The lawsuit, filed Feb. 24 by litigation attorneys Yolanda Strader and Christopher Lomax, represents victims of the recent fire. Shekita Whitfield, another parent who lost everything in the fire, is demanding action as the lead plaintiff.
Details about building safety concerns leading up to the fire are outlined in a 29-page complaint against the defendants.
“While the full extent of the loss sustained by plaintiff and putative class is not known at this time,” reads the lawsuit, “it likely exceeds $8.6 million based upon the loss associated with a conservative fair market value of each of the 86 units in New World Condo, which has now been declared an unsafe building, plus damages related to the loss of personal property.”
Condominium association members James Simpson, director; Karol Pollard, president; Herbert Touzalin, vice president; Betty Scott, secretary; and Emma Williams, treasurer, are named in the lawsuit.
It alleges that the building had failed inspections, accrued fire code violations, lacked a functional fire system and was uninsured at the time of the fire because of the defendants’ negligence. The plaintiffs’ attorneys stated that both Prestige and the condo association were well aware the building was in severe disrepair – and that the fire system in place was incomplete – yet failed to act.
In a letter dated last May, the association informed its residents that the condominium had failed the 40-year recertification ordered by the city of Miami Gardens to assess the building’s roof, electrical rooms, structure, guardrail, fire alarm system, windows and doors.
“Not only did we fail the inspections, [but] various unit owners have had numerous leaks that have been caused because of the condition of the roof,” read the letter signed by the board of directors.
According to the letter, the greatest failures identified during the inspection were the roof, guardrails and fire alarm system.
“The board of directors acted recklessly, meaning that their actions and omissions to act were in conscious disregard of the obvious risk and high probability of a fire or the rapid spread of a fire due to inadequate protection against the same,” reads a section of the lawsuit.
“Someone has to be accountable for this,” said Whitfield during a press conference last week to announce the lawsuit. “We keep hearing that there was no insurance, this and that ... we’re the victims here … we deserve help.”
Bozeman said she too feels residents should have received more assistance and support. She complained that no one affiliated with the property had reached out to her to make sure she and her son were alright, or had what they needed.
Whitfield disclosed at the press conference that she was going back and forth between three temporary housing options: the shelter, her daughter’s home and a friend’s residence.
“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” she said. “Trying to find a place to stay in Miami is ridiculous. That’s why I’m still without a place. I can’t afford it.”
“We want to make sure that [displaced residents’] stories are not lost, that they’re not swept under the rug, similarly to how their whole sense of security was swept from underneath them,” said Strader during the press conference.
When The Miami Times reached out to Strader for an interview and to be connected with some of the victims, she replied “We are not providing additional comment at this time.”
A spokesperson from Gastesi & Associates PA, which was listed as the receiver in another lawsuit filed against the condominium association early last month, said the firm is no longer handling its litigation.
Instead, Court of Appeals Judge David Gersten was appointed as receiver over the condominium association.