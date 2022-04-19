Miami Gardens residents are revving up their concerns over the noise levels of Formula One engines two weeks before the motor sport is set to make its Miami debut at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Community members, led by former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Betty Ferguson, filed a lawsuit seeking a preliminary injunction to “protect their physical health and well-being” by keeping the city from proceeding with the race, which is on track for May 6-8.
Following a hearing on Monday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alan Fine announced that a decision will be made this afternoon, and it will come down to whether the race will trigger “unavoidable” physical injury to residents by way of permanent hearing loss.
The lawsuit cites an estimate that the closest homes to the stadium within a 2.5-mile radius can expect levels in excess of 97 decibels, similar to the sound levels produced by a chainsaw.
“The experts say that the decibel levels produced by these cars can cause permanent hearing loss,” Ferguson told The Miami Times. “It’s like you want us to sit by and suffer permanent hearing loss and then come back and say, what are you going to do about it?”
In making his decision, the judge said he would think about ways in which residents can avoid potential harm, such as wearing ear plugs or leaving their homes if they’re physically able to do so. He also assured residents that he’s “not ignoring them.”
“For those members of the public who are going to be affected by this and think the court should get involved and that I’m ignoring your concerns about the peace and quiet of your neighborhoods... I’ve done everything I can to take them to account,” Fine said.
Back when the event was first proposed to take place in Miami Gardens after it was chased out of Bayfront Park in 2019, there were concerns raised about its impact on the area. The Miami Grand Prix is a 10-year deal approved by the Miami Gardens City Council that includes a $5 million community benefits package to the city, the 11th U.S. location to host the fastest sport in the world.
Ferguson, one of the leading speakers over the years on behalf of residents like herself, has repeatedly voiced concerns at public meetings and demonstrations about potentially harmful air and noise pollution, as well as congested traffic.
She fought alongside Barbara Jordan, former Miami-Dade County commissioner, whose name is not in the motion. The reason for that, according to Ferguson, is that Jordan would have had to recuse herself from her position at the time.
“She lives right here in the middle of Miami Gardens just like the rest of us. She fought for us from the county level as a county commissioner,” Ferguson said. “She’s still supporting us.”
In response to residents’ concerns over noise levels, Joseph Serota, the lawyer for the City of Miami Gardens, told The Miami Times “(The city) very much cares about their residents. They very much care about their quality of life.”
“It will be a loud three days, it will,” he added. “But the benefits that it brings to the city, those immediate and over a course of years, will be significant. Some of the most exotic, incredible places in the world hosts the Formula One races, so it brings the City of Miami Gardens to a level as some of the greatest places in the world.”
The current litigation follows an unsuccessful civil rights suit which was tossed out by a federal judge last July due to there being no evidence that holding the race at the stadium was intentional racial discrimination.
“To meet the standard federal rights violation, you basically have to have a smoking gun saying, we’re going to intentionally harm these people because they’re Black,” said Sam Dubbin, the attorney who has been representing residents, both in the current case as well as last year. “That left the state claims for the noise ordinance violations wide open to come back to court to prosecute and that’s what we’ve done. The fact that it doesn’t violate a federal civil rights law doesn’t mean it’s right, because we all know that this race would not be happening in other parts of town.”
He says that the reason he and his clients find themselves back in court this close to the race is because they followed up with months of public records requests asking the city for the status on a required special event permit.
Hard Rock Stadium is home to Miami Dolphins and University of Miami Hurricanes football games, as well as concerts such as Jazz in the Gardens and Rolling Loud – all of which do not need permits so long as they’re held on stadium grounds. Since the Grand Prix racetrack goes beyond said grounds, a special permit is needed to conduct the race.
The status of the permit process is ongoing, Serota says.
“That is in the process of being reviewed. And when it’s reviewed, if the city manager believes that everything in the ordinance is complied with, he will sign off on the permit. He hasn’t yet signed off,” he said.
With tickets being sold, bleachers put up, sound mitigation equipment installed and track construction 95% complete, preparations are too far along to cancel the upcoming race, the attorney for the stadium, Melissa Pallett-Vasquez, said Monday during the hearing.
In fact, she revealed that putting an end to it could lead to $300 million in financial losses.
“The train has left the station here and the bond that we would be looking at would be so substantial,” she said.