Sir Lewis Hamilton, Formula One’s only Black driver, finished the Miami Grand Prix in sixth place out of 20, but that didn’t put a damper on the star-studded festivities at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, where attendance was up 30,000 from last year to more than 270,000 spectators.
With all the glitz and glamour F1 has to offer, celebrity sightings were endless list of A-list personalities that included Queen Latifah, actor Damson Idris, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, two-time Superbowl MVP Patrick Mahomes II, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Chad “Ochoinco” Johnson, designer-creative June Ambrose, DJ Khaled, Venus and Serena Williams, several members of the Miami Dolphins football team, Ludacris, J Balvin, Will. I. Am and LL Cool J.
Even “Fast & Furious” star Vin Diesel was seen raising the redesigned Larry O’Brien NBA Finals Championship trophy redesigned by Tiffany & Co., the same company responsible for the Miami Grand Prix trophy.
LL Cool J introduced all 20 drivers from the grid on Sunday.
“I grew up listening to LL Cool J, so it was cool seeing him,” said Hamilton, who began the race at the 13th position.
“[Hamilton] is mega performer, starting at 13th with a car that is not that easy to maneuver and finishing in sixth is impressive; having to plow through the field,” said Torger Christian “Toto" Wolff, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team principal and CEO.
“It’s been a good day; I enjoyed battling with the different cars and it was great at the end overtaking Alpine and the Ferrari at the end,” said Hamilton.
It was Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing who walked away with the 2023 crown in Miami for the second year in a row.
Coming into the event, Hamilton was very vocal about his support for diversity, equity and inclusion, saying he would wear his rainbow helmet in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and in protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. But when he was asked about the state’s fresh ban on college investments in DEI initiatives, the usually outspoken Hamilton was caught unaware.
Regardless, he’s aware of the role he plays as F1’s sole Black driver and talked about how he works to increase diversity in the sport on multiple levels.
“What I can do is, I can make sure that there is a better opportunity in underserved communities trying to get them involved in STEM with the 40,000 jobs that are available within the racing industry, especially in the field of engineering,” Hamilton said.
Locally, The SEEK Foundation is involved with the F1 in Schools program to expand STEM in underrepresented communities.
“Maybe one day one of these kids who are participating in this program will actually work or engineer a Formula One car,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris.
Locals benefit
Fourteen local, minority-owned restaurants had a presence at this year’s event and were featured at locations around the Miami International Autodrome.
Serving up the good eats was Adam’s Catering, a BBQ staple in the community; Food Junkies on Wheels, offering deep-fried sparerib specialties; Soulfly Chicken, tasteful, authentic comfort food with deep Southern roots; Ten’s Kitchen, with more than 20 years of experience in soul food and Caribbean dishes; Troy’s Barbeque, award-winning spareribs, beef brisket, pulled pork and chicken; and We Shuckin, which provided locally sourced Southern soul food.
For those seeking lighter fare, there was Lovely’s, dedicated to healthy eating and specializing in island and Caribbean food, and Reggae Beets, gourmet food featuring a dynamic Jamaican vegan menu.
Rounding out the dining options were Tasebudz, cost-effective meals with great American flavor; SEED, a mobile food service owned and operated by the R&H Seed Group; Drinks On Me 305, a food truck offering traditional American cuisine; SDC Treats, offering small-batch, freshly baked from scratch treats; La Vela Coffee Roasters, serving high quality, freshly roasted coffee for more than 50 years; and Italian Vice, Miami’s gourmet Italian ice company.
“Formula One has an impact on everyone here in the city of Miami Gardens,” said Harris. “When you have 200,000 plus people walking our streets they go and patronize our small businesses, like our stores and gas stations and restaurants … we’re praying that our residents will see that they benefit from it.”
Miami Grand Prix race results
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
2. Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
3. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
4. George Russell, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
5. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1 Team
6. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
7. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1 Team
8. Pierre Gasly, BWT Alpine F1 Team
9. Esteban Ocon, BWT Alpine F1 Team
10. Kevin Magnussen, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
11. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
12. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
13. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romero F1 Team
14. Alex Albon, Williams Racing
15. Niko Hulkenberg, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
16. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romero F1 Team
17. Lando Norris, McClaren F1 Team
18. Nyck De Vries, AlphaTauri
19. Oscar Piastri, McClaren F1 Team
20. Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing