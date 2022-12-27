’Tis the season of giving, so Miami’s beloved NBA franchise could not pass up the opportunity to give back to its community.
Last week, Miami Heat partnered with California-based entertainment company Ticketmaster to announce a generous donation in support of Miami Connected’s ongoing effort to close the digital divide.
The announcement was followed by a holiday event at the Belafonte Tacolcy Center featuring an ice cream party and gifts for children who participate in the center’s after-school program.
Miami Connected, an initiative led by The Miami Foundation and Achieve Miami, aims to increase access to at-home broadband internet, digital skills training and career pathways in tech for Miami-Dade County residents, free of charge. Leaders behind the initiative hope to reach 90,000 residents with a $2.2 million fundraising goal.
Miami Heat and Ticketmaster teamed up to provide Miami Connected with $100,000. Miami Connected will additionally match the donation dollar-for-dollar to bring the total amount to $200,000 to provide up to 800 Miami-Dade County families, who have either fallen behind on internet payment or don’t have internet altogether, with free high-speed internet access.
“The internet and internet access are everything,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava during the event. “Eight hundred families are going to have access to high-speed and high-quality internet for two years.”
“In historically underserved areas, about 50% of households have internet,” said Ralph Leon, Miami Heat senior director of social responsibility, in the sports organization’s event recap video. “We’ll be able to hopefully make a dent in that and connect families and help them be able to achieve their dreams.”
As he handed out holiday gifts to neighborhood children, Udonis Haslem, the team’s forward who grew up in Liberty City, said the event was particularly important to him.
“I think it’s amazing that the Miami Heat is partnering with Miami Connected [to do] something like this,” he said. “But for me, it’s personal.”
Haslem encouraged families to take advantage of the program and stressed the important role internet access plays in quality education.
Also in attendance were Tacolcy Center CEO Shownda Pagan and Nikisha Williams, managing director of collective impact for The Miami Foundation.
Families who wish to participate in Miami Connected must sign up at MiamiConnected.org. Eligibility is determined by household income and participation in government programs such as SNAP, WIC, Medicaid, free or reduced lunch, and Pell Grants.