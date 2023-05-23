I'm gutted," expressed 25-year-old Amanda Gorman in a social media statement on Tuesday, denouncing the removal of her poem, "The Hill We Climb," from the elementary section of a Miami-Dade County public school. The district confirmed the decision, which was prompted by a complaint from a parent, stating that the poem would now be available exclusively to older children.
The incident has now sparked worldwide attention on the heels of an NAACP travel advisory warning Black Americans about the risks of coming to Florida because of its hostile climate.
The parent, identified as Daily Salinas, lodged the complaint against Gorman's poem and falsely attributed its authorship to Oprah Winfrey, as revealed in documents obtained by the Florida Freedom to Read Project. According to the records, Salinas claimed that the poem "is not educational" and contains "indirect hate messages," further asserting that it could lead to confusion and indoctrination among students.
Salinas had also filed similar objections against other books, including "Love to Langston," a poetry-based biography of Black poet Langston Hughes, "The ABCs of Black History," and two books about Cuba, according to the nonprofit group's findings.
In response to the complaints, a materials-review panel at Bob Graham Education Center, a Miami Lakes school catering to kindergarten through eighth grade students, opted not to remove the books entirely but decided to relocate the disputed items, including Gorman's poem, to the library's middle school section, which serves grades six through eight. Minutes from an April committee meeting, obtained by the nonprofit organization, substantiate this decision.
Criticism swiftly followed the move, with Amanda Gorman, the nation's first-ever youth poet laureate, expressing her disappointment. In an Instagram post, she criticized the decision, stating, "Robbing children of the chance to find their voices in literature is a violation of their right to free thought and free speech."
Miami-Dade County's mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, extended an invitation to Gorman for a reading in response to the controversy. In a tweet, Mayor Levine Cava acknowledged the impact of Gorman's poem on inspiring youth to engage in government and shape the future, stating, "We want you to come to Miami-Dade to do a reading of your poem. If you're in, we will coordinate."
Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson Elmo Lugo addressed the situation, emphasizing that no literature, including books and poems, had been banned or removed. Lugo clarified that the school had determined "The Hill We Climb" to be better suited for middle school students, resulting in its placement within the middle school section of the media center while remaining accessible to all students.
Lugo, however, did not respond to requests from CNN for verification of the complaint documents released by the Florida Freedom to Read Project. Instead, he informed the network that the district would process their inquiry as a formal public records request.
The incident at Bob Graham Education Center is part of a growing trend of book bans across the United States, fueled by political debates surrounding race, gender, and sexuality. The poem featured in President Joe Biden's inauguration was not exempt from these controversies, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by authors and educators.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' efforts to reform the state's public education system, with a focus on scrutinizing books and study materials discussing topics such as race, discrimination and sexuality has served to fuel the culture wars begun by former President Donald Trump and further fueled by DeSantis. While DeSantis has denied the existence of book bans, free speech organization PEN America claims that at least 375 books have been removed from shelves between July and December 2022.
Amanda Gorman, in her statement, highlighted the rising prevalence of book challenges. According to the American Library Association (ALA), the number of challenged books increased by 40% in 2022 compared to the previous year.