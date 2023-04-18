The Miami City Commission unanimously passed a resolution last week authorizing the city to begin negotiations with Miami-Dade for the release of $20.5 million in county funds dedicated to the construction of a long-awaited Black history museum at Virginia Key Beach Park.
The resolution does not state the county must disburse those funds to the city immediately, or that receipt of the money is imminent. Nevertheless, funds must be allocated to the museum project as soon as possible, according to the trust’s former chairman, N. Patrick Range II.
Miami’s first Black museum has yet to break ground since county commissioners first voted to give the Park Trust $5 million for that effort in 2001, which was followed by approval of a countywide General Obligation Bond approved by voters in 2004 that allocated $15.5 million toward the project.
The museum is intended to honor the park’s history as a Black-only beach during Jim Crow. It would highlight the stories of Miami’s Black community, particularly those of Bahamian immigrants who count themselves among the city’s founders.
In the former trust board’s plan, the museum was also meant to include components around the park’s environmental importance as the habitat of several endangered species and plants, and about the threat posed to the land by rising sea levels.
According to Range, the museum is a community project that he and the rest of the former board members were working tirelessly to accomplish. Commissioners – such as Chairwoman Christine King, the only Black commissioner on the dais – shared their support for the project in past meetings as well as their willingness to work closely with the board of trustees to move forward with plans almost 20 years in the making.
But the city repositioned its support late last year, heavily criticizing the trust’s ability to build the museum. Commissioners consequently ousted its board members in October 2022 for unproven allegations of financial mismanagement, while promising to jumpstart the project and provide comprehensive insight to improve the park.
Range expressed concern during last Thursday’s city commission meeting about the new board’s failure to meet or discuss museum plans thoroughly.
“Since [commissioners have] taken over the trust, there’s been no public information. Christine King said when the trust was taken over that she was going to have a community meeting and would be presenting a plan to the community for the museum, which hasn’t happened,” said Range. “But I understand why they haven’t met as the trust – they are also commissioners and are preoccupied with commission matters and therefore do not have time to meet for board items, which is why they need to restore the trust (board).”
The history of funding the museum’s construction has consistently been a point of contention between the city and county.
The museum’s future grew brighter in 2019, when Miami City Mayor Francis Suarez signed a resolution to fund the museum in its first 10 years and unlock county funds for construction, which was expected to begin in 2021. The resolution ultimately did nothing but generate a celebration for a project yet to get off the ground.
“We’ve set out several timelines over the years for construction to begin, and for one reason or another, we have gotten off those schedules, whether it was changes in departments or delays from administration,” said Range. “Certain things on these timelines needed to get done but none of these deadlines have ever been held to for construction.”
The county has not unlocked the total $20.5 million funds, as both parties reportedly continue to blame one another regarding the project’s lack of progress. The county previously said funding was contingent on the city’s presentation of an acceptable plan with realistic projections for a museum budget and operation costs.
During last week’s meeting, two items pertaining to the historic Black museum were on the agenda, one of which secured a contract with Lord Cultural Resources Planning and Management Inc. for museum consulting services. It was scheduled for discussion during the October 2022 commission meeting but the commission deferred it to April 13. As it returned to the agenda, it was again deferred until the next meeting, scheduled for April 27.
According to Range, discussing the consulting services is crucial to releasing county funds for the museum’s construction, but when he publicly brought this to the commissioners’ attention, they brushed him off by thanking him for his time.
“The business plan was part of the package that the county requested to approve the money. According to the county, they would not release any money until we had revised the business plan, which we were in process of doing before we were removed,” said Range. “That is why passing this resolution about having an interlocal agreement to receive these funds was really kind of putting the cart before the horse.”
Although commissioners deny it, supporters of the former trust believe its dismantling resulted from the conflict between the city and the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust regarding the failed “tiny homes” plan that would have relocated some of Miami’s unsheltered residents to Virginia Key Beach, which former trust board members publicly opposed.
Calls to restore the former board have continued ever since. Circle of Brotherhood (COB) is one of the groups that has vigilantly demonstrated its support for the former board and is ever present at commission meetings.
“We can’t move forward until we correct the wrong that was done to the trust," said Leroy Jones, a lead organizer for COB. "It’s gone downhill since removing the trust members. The way it’s played out was unfair and not right ... Everyone makes mistakes, but we can all work together to right this wrong.”