Gerrymandering and “racial quotas” are forcing the city of Miami to redraw its voting map with different district boundaries, so said U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore in an order issued Tuesday morning.
The legal directive comes in response to a lawsuit filed by community groups alleging racial gerrymandering by the city’s commissioners, who aimed to maintain the ethnic composition of the five-person board. Moore has instructed the city to collaborate with those groups – who are represented by attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) – to develop a new map within the next 30 days.
ACLU attorneys have expressed their readiness to present alternative maps soon after the court’s ruling to block the previously drawn 2022 map.
By accepting a federal magistrate judge’s recommendation, Moore acknowledged the city’s use of “racial quotas” in an attempt to ensure diversity on the board. The ACLU, representing the community groups, has pointed out specific public meetings where commissioners focused on preserving district boundaries that would maintain a board composition consisting of three Hispanic members, one Black member and one non-Hispanic white member, occupying a seat traditionally held by a commissioner of that background.
In anticipation of Moore’s ruling, commissioners had already discussed on May 11 the possibility of requesting alternative maps from their consultant. Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla proposed the idea of abandoning single-member districts altogether and returning to at-large seats, where commissioners would be elected through citywide votes. Miami’s Black community and Christine King, the city’s only Black city commissioner, would have the most to lose in such a scenario, as outlined in last week’s Miami Times story, “Miami Commission delivers threat to erase diversity.”
The community groups involved in the lawsuit – including local branches of the NAACP, Engage Miami and Coconut Grove community group GRACE – accused the city of adopting an unconstitutional map after altering district boundaries in 2022. The city revisits district boundaries every 10 years following the U.S. Census to achieve equitable distribution of political representation.
The revision of district boundaries carries the potential to reshape the political landscape during this election year, as voters will select three commissioners representing various neighborhoods such as Allapattah, Flagami, Coconut Grove, Brickell and downtown Miami. King is not among those running for reelection.