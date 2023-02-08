Two Black officers with the Miami Police Department are in the midst of accusing Chief Manuel Morales of racism and corruption.
Police Lt. Brandon Lanier and detective Wanda Jean-Baptiste have claimed that Morales did not allow them to do their work independently when they were each internal affairs investigators – positions from which they have since been reassigned.
A Jan. 31 hearing in front of the city’s Civil Service Board is one step along the way to asking a court for official whistleblower status. There, Lanier detailed his experience since 2021, when he began to notice and expose public corruption in his department.
Lanier said he began to notice cases were being “covered up” while former Chief Art Acevedo was still on the job. He notified Acevedo, who said he had a plan to address the corruption but was fired just two weeks later in October 2021.
When he later reported the same accusations to Morales, Lanier said he was ignored and punished. He received a disciplinary action report on July 6, 2022, and was demoted from commander to lieutenant Oct. 21, 2022. He was also put on a 240-hour suspension last week ahead of the scheduled hearing.
Lanier said the memo sent out by Morales to explain his decision for the demotion was full of “untruthful statements.”
He also noted that he had done a good job as Overtown commander, connecting with his community by patrolling the streets where he was born and raised. With more than 21 years of service, Lanier’s résumé is lengthy thanks to a long list of accolades and commendations.
“I don’t think I should have been disciplined at all,” he said.
Morales has denied the validity of the allegations.
“You do the right thing for the right reason, and what’s happening here is individuals that violated departmental policy, violated officers rights,” he said at the Tuesday hearing. “They didn’t do the right work in internal affairs. When they got held accountable, they slung accusations.”
Last week’s meeting, which lasted more than eight hours, was a continuation of the testimony that began Jan. 24 and is still not concluded. The hearing will continue March 7 with at least three more witnesses – possibly including Jean-Baptiste, if she so chooses – slated to testify in front of the same board.