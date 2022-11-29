Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava distributed new and free air conditioning units to residents of public housing developments in Miami-Dade County Monday morning.
Although air conditioning is not federally mandated for public housing developments, the county has made a multimillion-dollar investment to ensure the safety and comfort of its public housing residents.
The mayor was accompanied by Chief Community Services Officer Morris Copeland, Chief Heat Officer Jane Gilbert and Director of the Department of Public Housing and Community Development Michael Liu. The team distributed and installed 1,700 air conditioning units.
“Extreme heat is a silent killer, which causes more deaths than all other weather disasters combined. As we work to redevelop public housing in our county, making it healthier and more resilient, we must invest now to protect our residents from the effects of rising temperatures,” said Levine Cava.
Rising temperatures and inadequate air conditioning leave many Miami-Dade County residents vulnerable. Residents like Julio Vanegas, who has lived in Miami-Dade County public housing since 1990. Having stable and consistent air conditioning will lower that particular risk.
“Public housing tenants tend to be older, putting them at greater risk of injury and illness due to extreme heat. These brand-new air conditioners will provide tenants relief from the heat while also keeping carbon emissions and energy costs down countywide,” said Levine Cava.
The county is also working to retrofit and redevelop public housing facilities, including the installation of central air conditioning in all county-owned developments. The air conditioning units will be purchased with funds from the American Rescue Plan and – in accordance with county guidelines – operate with the highest energy efficiency available.