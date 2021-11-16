This Thanksgiving holiday, which happens to coincide with Homeless Awareness Month, a group of community leaders are joining together for a faith-based effort to support those currently experiencing homelessness.
Pastor Pauline Sutton of Winners for Life Ministries is leading the charge. The counselor, social worker and writer felt driven to do something extra special for people in her community stricken by issues like unemployment brought on by the pandemic, high costs of living and other things that may have contributed to their homelessness.
Organized by Sutton, the ministry is launching its first Comfy N Cozy homeless drive on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Mt. Gilead Community Baptist Church, located at 1701 NW 69th St., Miami, FL 33147. The drive will consist of warm meals, blankets, clothes, toiletries, and other items essential during COVID.
From the church, donation items and meals will be distributed to homeless people in neighboring areas.
The effort, Sutton says, is a call to action for increased support of homeless people across the nation. She has partnered with outreach project coordinators at churches in Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina to organize the same event, in their respective locations. Evangelist Monyette Brison, who runs a homeless program in Alabama through Faith Love & Peace Outreach Ministries, is one of the participating coordinators.
Already, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s offices have responded to the call to action, offering their participation and donations.
“People are really coming together for this. It’s going to be something really good for the community,” said Sutton. “So far donations are coming from every direction. The items will assist the homeless while they are unsheltered.”
Debra Toomer, assistant general manager of marketing and business development for Miami’s Black gospel radio station WMBM, is slated to make a guest appearance to bring encouragement to those undergoing hard times.
Donations, monetary or physical, or being collected at Mt. Gilead. Volunteers are also being recruited to help with the drive. Contact Mary English at 786-633-7721 for more information.