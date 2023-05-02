“We encourage all victims of domestic violence to come forward without fear, knowing that we take these matters seriously,” said the new police chief of Miramar, Delrish Moss, in a statement following the arrest of one of his officers Monday.
Joshua Bogwandas, 26, was arrested by detectives on domestic battery and kidnapping charges. He’s since been relieved of duty without pay.
According to an arrest affidavit, his girlfriend told police the two had been at a club in Miami having drinks and smoking marijuana, and were leaving when she noticed a text message on his phone from his ex-girlfriend.
She said she became upset and continued to confront Bogwandas about what she saw on his phone when they arrived home, but he refused to talk about it.
After she went to bed, the affidavit stated, Bogwandas got on top of her, pinned her down on the bed and began choking her.
She was able to break free and walked to her child’s room, but Bogwandas grabbed her by the hair and pulled her out of the room, the report said.
She ran out of the house, but Bogwandas reportedly chased and grabbed her, forcibly dragging her back to the house.
Once there, Bogwandas continued to batter his girlfriend until she was able to grab her phone and call 911, the affidavit said.
Bogwandas, who had only been with the Miramar Police Department since December 2022, drove away from the scene but was later taken into custody and booked into jail. He appeared in bond court Tuesday.
“This arrest illustrates the department’s commitment to enforcing the law without favor,” Moss said in his statement.