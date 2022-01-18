Miami’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returned to the streets of Liberty City after going virtual last year due to the pandemic. Hundreds gathered with family and friends on the sunny Monday morning for this year’s special celebration, eager to see the floats and bands passing by.
The 45th annual parade, led by Parade Marshal James Bush III, followed an 8-mile route that King used to travel during his trips to Miami. Parade participants included high school and college marching bands, historic pioneers, trade unions, police and fire rescue units, dance teams and civic, church, community and veterans groups.
Local resident and parade committee member Andre Joyce said the day commemorates “a life of service” and provides an opportunity for city, county and state governments to demonstrate why a day like this should be celebrated. Indeed, many frontline workers and public servants were out in force, marching in the parade and engaging with the crowd.
Despite the cancellation of several parades in other cities, all Miami participants were on board this year for a higher purpose.
This year’s theme, “Driving the Dream Forward,” commemorated the civil rights leader’s dream of unity, freedom, justice and social and economic equality.
The theme, said Ladi Jenkins, parade committee chair, was meant to include the historical and contemporary icons of the movement. The goal of the parade was to “make sure we keep the tradition of Martin Luther King and all the things he stood for,” which is why it included educational elements.
The crowd was full of life as it cheered on the floats and parade participants with enthusiasm. After a spike in COVID cases during the holidays, most people were relieved to simply be out of their homes and among their neighbors, celebrating the life of a man whose actions greatly contributed to the civil rights of Black Americans.
Honored to be a part of history, Ryan Adolphe and Kendrick Meek Jr. represented their grandmother, the late former Congresswoman Carrie P. Meek, because she worked to keep King’s dream alive through civic engagement and community development. Adolphe stated that being able to represent MLK’s legacy in the march meant a lot to him.
“This (parade) is a testament to the fact that MLK’s spirit is still with us and that his mission still goes on, and that we’re responsible for continuing that mission,” added Meek Jr. “So honestly, it’s an honor.”
The parade turnout demonstrated the Black community’s solidarity and pride as many participants voiced that they came together to keep MLK’s legacy alive.
“It means the world to me to be here after all these years we have been fighting for freedom and equality,” said local resident Honesty Chambliss.
Marching with a purpose, this year’s floats were especially meaningful because of the disparities and challenges the Black community has had to face during recent years. One of the most meaningful floats was a red, white and blue “Freedom Float” recognizing the freedom King fought for.
Allison Hurst, Miami Central Senior High School cheerleading captain, said the day was all about smiles to kick off a new year, while co-captain Makhya Pedro said it was a day to commemorate history and the hardships that King faced in order for this type of gathering to be possible.
The community “really needed this parade” after being in the grip of a pandemic for the past two years, said Calvin Stewart, member of the Transport Workers Union of Miami-Dade County and a parade participant for 12 years. He was also among the many who were thankful the parade took place.
Zafere White, director of the Carol City High School marching band, shared that he was grateful for the opportunity to participate, because the parade boosts school and student morale by providing some semblance of normalcy.
Spectator Wayne Jones said it was a great day to be unified after everything the Black community has endured in the past couple of years, including the harrowing coronavirus that caused last year’s parade to be canceled.
As vibrant floats passed by and music filled the air, there was a palpable sense of joy and gratitude. Dancing and singing along, crowd members were still careful to reflect on why they were all there: to remember history and honor King’s dream
Wearing a blue MLK shirt, parade attendee Patricia Johnson said she felt the event was significant because it represented sacrifice on behalf of MLK and the Black community. She also noted that MLK Day is part of everyone’s history, not just Black history.
Shadana Jones, who traveled to Miami for the parade, said it meant a lot to celebrate a historic day that unites people of all races and shades of color, and celebrates the dream of MLK as the Black community strives for equality.
The parade was all about “celebrating a trailblazer,” said Quincy Cohen, chief of constituent affairs for District 5, who added that he was nostalgic about attending the event because he lived in the surrounding neighborhood as a child. He was also appreciative that, despite the ongoing pandemic, the community was able to celebrate this milestone together.
“It makes my heart smile today,” said Cohen.