After committing $148 million in emergency rental assistance to help Miami-Dade County renters struggling to keep a roof over their heads amid skyrocketing rent costs, county leaders announced a $23.1 million allocation toward direct mortgage relief for homeowners.
The announcement came during National Fair Housing Month and nearly one year since U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge called Miami the epicenter of a national housing crisis.
According to Forbes, the average cost of a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage across the country surged to 6.34% this year compared to just 2.43% at the beginning of 2022. For a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the average rate jumped to 6.39% from 6.27% over the weekend.
“We have been working hard to remove barriers and to mobilize resources to address this crisis,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava at a press conference on Monday.
Through the new program, which the county partnered on with Neighborhood Housing Services of South Florida to launch, county residents can receive up to $1,500 per household in assistance for late mortgage payments, late homeowners association fees and late utility payments.
To qualify, homeowners must live in Miami-Dade County with a total household income that does not exceed 140% of the area median income, which translates to no more than $136,500 for a family of four. Applicants must also provide documentation such as a mortgage statement showing a balance owed, past due utility bills or a homeowners insurance statement as proof of hardship.
An additional $1.9 million is reserved for administration and outreach, which includes a full-service online portal, for the newly announced Mortgage Relief Program.
Applications can be found online at MiamiDade.gov/socialservices or in person at one of 12 community resource centers across the county Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can also call 786.237.2118 for application assistance.
“It’s been over 100 days since I was elected as commissioner for District 2,” said Marleine Bastien, chair of the county’s Housing, Recreation, Culture and Community Development Committee, on Monday. “During the campaign trail, every step I made, residents asked me ‘Are we going to solve the housing crisis? Are you going to help us stay in our homes?’... I’m glad that today we are standing together to find solutions and give them some hope.”
Around this time last year, Levine Cava announced the Building Blocks Fund to increase the county’s affordable and workforce housing supply over the course of three years, beginning with an $85 million investment from various nonprofit and private funders. It was a two-pronged approach, according to the mayor, that provided immediate relief while also increasing the housing supply.
Then came the Office of Housing Advocacy, staffed with a tenant and housing advocate, and its hotline to handle concerns relating to evictions, housing violations and disputes.
“We now have seven staff members handling daily calls and they are receiving approximately and beyond 1,000 calls per month from residents in need of help to find affordable housing,” said Levine Cava.