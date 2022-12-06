Another South Florida family is mourning a young life taken far too soon.
“My child will never get to live out his dream,” said an inconsolable Sonya Stevenson, who watched moments of her slain 17-year-old son’s life play out on an LED screen truck during a vigil Friday night.
North Miami Senior High School star quarterback Mekhi Stevenson was fatally shot last Tuesday while hanging out with his younger brother and three male friends at a home on Sierra Drive.
According to an arrest affidavit, a 15-year-old in the group was showing off a gun he thought was unloaded before intentionally pointing and shooting the firearm at Mekhi’s chest. The shooter had been told to put away the gun before the incident.
Sonya Stevenson, along with other family members and friends, will say their final goodbyes to her son this Saturday.
“When the viewing and funeral happens, we know we’ll have to part ways and go back to our routine,” Anthon Samuel, Mekhi’s older brother, told The Miami Times. “But it’s hard to imagine what life will be like 10 years from now sitting around during Christmas and Thanksgiving and Mekhi is not there. It will be hard to imagine what he would have been like or could have been doing by then.”
Samuel, an anti-gun violence advocate prompted to create the “Take a Ride: Miami Edition” documentary after the deaths of six-year-old King Carter in 2016, never thought he’d be on the opposite end of this issue, again.
At 7 years old, Samuel’s father and his mother’s fiancé at the time, was gunned down in Opa-locka. The second time his life would be upended by gun violence would be when his cousin, Michael Forbes, was caught in a crossfire while walking a young woman home.
“It definitely doesn’t get easier and this one hit closer to home,” said Samuel, explaining how this third incident has impacted him more now that he is older. “This is really shaking us to our core and it’s something that we never thought would happen. Losing a sibling is a pain I wouldn’t wish on anyone.
“What really sucks is that we as a community have become desensitized to kids dying. It’s starting to become a norm. Back in 2016, I read a tabloid about the number of kids who died in the last decade because of gun violence. It was over 300 so I can imagine what that number has grown to now.”
Hundreds of other victims
Gun Violence Archive statistics place the number of children between the ages of 0-17 who were shot in killed in Florida since 2014 at 612. More than 1,500 were injured by a firearm within that eight-year period.
“I just want to continue to advocate against gun violence to keep my brother’s name alive,” said Samuel. “Along with the King Carters and Jada Pages of this world.”
In the past six months, Miami-Dade Police Department officers responded to more than 300 incidents where weapons, including firearms, were involved. The most calls came out of North West Miami-Dade communities, according to the department’s crime map.
MDPD failed to comment on the latest shooting or provide data for the amount of gun-related deaths that occurred in the county this year, as requested by The Miami Times.
Several years ago, MDPD partnered with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office and the University of Miami pediatrics department to distribute hundreds of free gun locks for gun owners to prevent unintentional shootings, but children in the county are still falling victim.
Just last month, an 11-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed by his 13-year-old sibling in Ives Estates. MDPD confirmed that their mother is a Miami-Dade Corrections officer.
Both Samuel and his mother are calling for the community to do more to address gun violence, hoping Mekhi’s death is not in vain.
“It sucks that there is a 15-year-old kid that’s on the opposite side of this but we believe that he should pay the consequences,” said Samuel. “What that looks like in the judicial system, I’m not sure [but] he took a man’s actions and unfortunately, he has to deal with the man results of it. The more details that come out of the police reports, the more gut-wrenching it is.”
“If you’re going to have a gun in the home, lock it away,” said Sonya Stevenson on Friday, urging parents to prevent future tragedies.
Who was Mekhi Stevenson?
Friends and family describe Mekhi Stevenson as a respectable young man on and off the field.
One of eight children, he is remembered as being the center of his family. His exceptional athletic talent became evident when he threw his first football and scored points on the basketball court at a young age.
Stevenson followed in the footsteps of his older brother Samuel, who was a running back for Florida International University’s football team. He even selected 3 as his jersey number to pay homage to Samuel, who greatly influenced his athletic career.
“He was just so charismatic that when you came across him, it was never just a regular encounter because he made such an impression on you,” said Samuel. “One thing about Mekhi is that he was somebody who was a servant and never hesitated to help when asked. He never once asked, ‘Why do I have to do this?’ And that’s very gratifying, especially in this generation.”
Samuel recalled a time when his younger brother was at a local supermarket and went out of his way to help a woman struggling to carry groceries to her car.
North Miami Senior High School head football coach Gerald Cox said the slain teen always did the right thing.
“Playing quarterback for me is not an easy task,” said Cox. “I expect more from my quarterbacks than I do a lot of other players and I’m sure other coaches are understanding of that as well. The quarterback spot is our key spot. When I’ve communicated with [Mekhi] do things by a certain time or be here at a certain time, he’s done those things.”
Cox knew his lead quarterback long before the private school student joined the team earlier this year.
“He was a joy and charismatic and goofy kid,” Cox said, remembering how Mekhi was always dancing, singing or goofing off before and after games. “He was my starting quarterback and he ended the season as my starting quarterback in the first round of the playoffs.”
It was Stevenson’s playfulness and ability to captivate those around him that led to a large gathering of dozens of people at Sierra Park last Friday for a balloon release and candlelight vigil in his honor.
“He lit the whole field up with his smile and his dance moves,” said Carly Germain, one of Mekhi’s teammates. “We were all confused and couldn’t believe it when we heard what happened. There’s no way a 15-year-old should be anywhere near a gun but that’s the world we live in right now.”
Cox and his players said grieving Stevenson made it difficult to continue their daily routine after spending almost every day with him for the last six months. Offseason practice, which was scheduled to take place last week, was canceled.
“Passing by the football field is tough for me and I haven’t been back to the locker room yet because his locker is directly across from my office,” said Cox.
What could have been
Cox, like Samuel, says enough is enough. Two other players he’s coached in his 16-year career were shot this year, one of whom was simply sitting in front of his home when a drive-by happened. Only one survived.
Stevenson’s death happened just as Cox commemorated the anniversary of his grandmother’s passing and was still reeling from the shock of the second player’s shooting injury last month.
“We didn’t just know Mekhi on the field but also off the field,” added Germain, who was overcome with emotion during the Friday night vigil. “There are moments where we get those flashes of memories that just tear you apart so it’s kind of hard.”
Teammates also held their own vigil at Sierra Park, a place where Stevenson’s family said he found solace, last Wednesday
The crowd, either dressed in the team’s uniform colors or clutching balloons of the same color, chanted “Long live Mekhi” before viewing a slideshow of photos and videos where the young quarterback danced his heart out and spent time valuable time with loved ones.
“Mekhi was a cool person,” said Steve Jeannitton, another teammate. “He was always happy and it was a hell of a time whenever you were around him. He’ll forever be in my heart.”
Friends say Stevenson was considering Marshall University, a public institution in West Virginia, for college.
“We’ve never really talked about his aspirations outside of football,” said Samuel. “We’re talking about a kid who really loved this sport and just gravitated toward it so his plan B was to make plan A work. When we got his phone back, we saw that he had been reaching out to college recruiters … he was just determined to make his dream work and to accomplish that dream.”
Stevenson was expected to graduate high school in 2024.
“At the end of his junior year, we were going to take him on a college tour,” revealed Samuel, recalling a previous tour of Atlanta schools when his younger brother was in the ninth grade. “He was really excited to go on this tour and visit some colleges with my wife and my mom. That’s the part that’s hitting my wife and mother hard right now.”