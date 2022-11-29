A mural in Overtown displaying faces of prominent Black public figures was defaced this past weekend, just ahead of Miami Art Week.
The mural’s artist, Kyle Holbrook, and a team of others rushed to clean up spray-painted markings that included derogatory language and a reference to “Trump ’24” on the faces of Vice President Kamala Harris and tennis legend Serena Williams, for example.
The mural also features the faces of former first lady Michelle Obama, the late basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, as well as of George Floyd, who died in 2020 after a former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes while three other officers watched.
Located around NW First Avenue and NW 16th Street, the piece was first painted by Holbrook and other local artists and children in 2021 with the Moving the Lives of Kids Community Mural Project, or the MLK Community Mural Project.
This isn’t the first time it has been vandalized.
Back in July 2021, the words “Death is 4ever” suddenly appeared over Floyd’s forehead.
Then, during a routine checkup this week, the new defacements were discovered.
“I think it’s important to express this is happening – and it’s still happening – so people know it’s hurtful,” Estefanie Morena, a member of the MLK Community Mural Project, told 7 News on Monday.
“Myself and my team at MLK Mural, we put our heart and soul into [this mural], and to see people want to come and purposefully destroy it, I think it shows the impact of how beautiful it is, that they want to hate,” Holbrook told the TV news station. “The good thing is, the positive energy always wins.”