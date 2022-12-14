On Monday morning, seven Miami-Dade County commissioners vowed to serve the residents of their respective districts while being sworn into office at a ceremony held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.
The newly sworn-in commissioners include Marleine Bastien, representing District 2; Micky Steinberg, representing District 4; Kevin Marino Cabrera, representing District 6; Anthony Rodriguez, representing District 10; Roberto Gonzalez, representing District 11; and Juan Carlos Bermudez, representing District 12.
Voters decided in November to allow District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins to retain her seat, to which she was appointed in December 2020. Cohen Higgins was sworn in with the group of incoming commissioners.
Commissioners Rodriguez, Steinberg, Cohen Higgins and Gonzalez watched proudly as their children led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Among the attendees were former Commissioners Jose “Pepe” Diaz, Rebeca Sosa and Sally Heyman. Oscar Braynon, former Minority Leader of the Florida Senate and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez were also present.
Nuñez administered Gonzalez’s oath. He was hand-picked by Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace Martinez following the latter’s arrest for unlawful compensation charges.
“You are now one of 13,” Oliver Gilbert III, District 1 commissioner and chair, told his colleagues Monday. “You stand, you raise your voice, you lift your hand in furtherance of the needs of the residents in this community, nearly 3 million people. They’re counting on you to address serious issues in serious ways.
“You have to find fulfillment in that oath every day. Whether it’s counseling someone who’s going through a crisis or celebrating a joyous occasion. Whether it’s breaking ground or breaking bad news. It is now your job, and you don't just speak for yourself.”
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also chimed in by praising each new commissioner for the unique ability they bring to the board, as well as the qualities she believes are shared by all of them.
“You were elected for good reason,” she said. “You were elected because of your skill, because of your commitment, your experience and each of you brings a unique perspective to this dais.”
Levine Cava praised Cohen Higgins for pushing for smart development while advocating for the protection of natural resources. Steinberg was recognized as another champion for the environment and water; Cabrera for demonstrating a commitment to seniors and small businesses; Bermudez for celebrating frontline workers and Gonzalez for his commitment to community engagement.
“Clearly, you are a trusted community leader,” she told Bastien, with whom she shares a 40-years-plus friendship. “You give voice not just to the Haitian community but all communities. And I know that the work you do in your district will continue to improve quality of life there and throughout the county.”
Surrounded by her three sons, Bastien solemnly swore to swerve with honesty and integrity.
Markenzy Lapointe, the newly confirmed U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, applauded Bastien for her tireless fight to advocate for Haitians and other immigrants.
“It is a special honor, for me in particular, to be a part of this,” said Lapointe, who is also of Haitian descent, before swearing in Bastien.
“I believe if you were living in the early 1900s, you would’ve been fighting
alongside Susan B. Anthony for the rights of women,” he continued. “If you were living in the ’60s, you would’ve been fighting next to Martin Luther King. We just happen to have been lucky to have you in our time ... I am so grateful that you have lifted us up … Now it is our pleasure to raise and lift you up.”
Bastien, one of two Black commissioners joining the board following the Nov. 8 elections, spoke directly to her constituents in her speech.
“I would like to say to you, residents of District 2 and Miami-Dade County, we are one district. we are not divided by boundaries, race, ethnicities or language,” she said. “We are united, and our goal is to make our community stronger and safer. The challenges facing District 2 did not happen overnight … it will take all of us throughout Miami-Dade County to work together.”
Cohen Higgins asked the audience to envision – and ultimately strive to create – a Miami-Dade County void of division and policing, housing, economic and environmental issues.
“Imagine a Miami-Dade County that understands that when the last acre is paved, and the last ounce is polluted, we cannot eat, drink nor breathe money,” she said. “A county that valiantly protects the everglades in Biscayne Bay. A county that understands there is no planet B.”
Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge Lody Jean administered Cohen Higgins’ oath.
“I will always have an open door,” said Levine Cava, offering her assistance to the incoming commissioners. “I’m very eager to partner with you to achieve your hopes and dreams and together to ensure that this is the greatest place in the world to live, work and play.”
An installation ceremony for Gilbert and Rodriguez, the commission’s respective chair and vice chair, will take place Dec. 15.