The Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board elected its new chair and vice chair by a unanimous 9-0 vote, leaving it dominated by members who were supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis during the November election.
MariaTeresa Rojas was selected as chair and Lubby Navarro will replace Steven Gallon III as vice chair, leaving the board without Black officers.
Roberto Alonso and Monica Colucci, both endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis during the November election, beat their opponents. Colucci unseated longtime incumbent Marta Perez. Alonso succeeds former Chairwoman Perla Tabares Hantman who retired after decades of public service.
Daniel Espino replaced Christi Fraga after Fraga decided to run for mayor of Doral. Due to Florida’s resign-to-run law, she was required to step down from the school board.
Due to their wealth of experience and longevity on the school board, Gallon and Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall seemed like obvious leadership choices, but neither of them fall in line with the wave of DeSantis politics and influence that is sweeping over school boards statewide.
Bendross-Mindingall, the longest-serving member of the board, was elected in 2010 and had served as its first African American vice chair.