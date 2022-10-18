North Miami Beach held a ceremonial groundbreaking event Oct. 14 for what will be a senior center for the city.
The city acquired the former Singer Building in January 2022 from Jits Investment Corp.; it will function as the new home for its senior program. The program aims to enrich the lives of local seniors by encouraging socialization and healthy lifestyles within the community.
North Miami Beach City Commission members and the mayor attended the event. Donning hard hats and holding shovels, they made a ceremonial first dig to begin the renovation of the building and property.
The groundbreaking event was followed by the city’s monthly senior luncheon, hosted by Commissioner Paule Villard, who serves as liaison for the Commission on Aging. Residents came to enjoy the festivities, which included food and entertainment, and were able to view conceptual plans of the center’s future recreational facilities and offices.
Once the building is renovated and open to the local senior community, members will participate in programs such as the monthly senior luncheons, group activities and field trips.