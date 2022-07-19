‘Little Bahamas’ designation
The historic West Grove is under pressure from gentrification that is displacing longtime residents, but that didn’t stop Miami City Commissioners from formally designating it “Little Bahamas of Coconut Grove.” The designation recognizes the historically Black enclave settled by Bahamians in the 19th century even before Miami was incorporated as a city. It’s one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city. This is only the second time the commission has formally named a neighborhood with boundaries by resolution. In 2016, the city formally designated boundaries for Little Haiti. The item was introduced by Commissioner Ken Russell and wholeheartedly endorsed by U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, herself a Bahamian descendant. “Today we’re taking a big step towards ensuring the contributions and accomplishments of the Bahamian people are rightfully memorialized,” Wilson said. Wilson also helped secure $2.2 million in federal funds for an arts and culture museum to be built in “Little Bahamas.”
Meek Foundation windfall
Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved an $8.8 million funding allocation on Tuesday for the Carrie Meek Foundation. The vote was preceded by a long line of speakers who came to express their support of the allocation. The Carrie Meek Foundation’s mission is to advance the late Congresswoman Carrie Meek’s vision for civically engaged, well-resourced and resilient communities. The organization works to improve the lives of residents in Miami-Dade County and the larger South Florida community through Education, Housing, Health, and Economic Development.