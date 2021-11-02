Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on the world climate stage
On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava represented Miami-Dade County at the “Mayors for Heat Action” panel in Glasgow, Scotland, to discuss how global mayors will tackle climate change’s “silent killer”– extreme heat. Levine Cava announced that starting in 2022, the first “heat season” will be declared in Miami. Similarly to hurricane season, this new season will run May 1 through Oct. 31. Hosted by the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center at Atlantic Council, the mayor was joined by Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone, and Kostas Bakoyannis, mayor of Athens, Greece (L-R), during the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference (COP26).
Mask rules relaxed in Miami-Dade schools
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho announced in a news conference Monday that parents of public high school and middle school students can opt out of the district’s mask mandate, effective immediately. To opt out, parents must fill out a form, which can be obtained at their child’s school or accessed at backtoschool.dadeschools.net.
“We have improved significantly. We have listened to our health experts. That is why we are relaxing these protocols,” Carvalho said.
The policy is subject to change if the COVID-19 infection rate rises.
“Muhammad Ali Way" coming to 53rd Street
District 5 Miami City Commissioner Jeffrey Watson has received unanimous support from his commission colleagues for a resolution co-designating a stretch of NW 53rd Street in Miami’s Liberty City as “Muhammad Ali Way.” A world-renowned boxer and champion, Ali spent time living in Liberty City as well as in Overtown, two historic Miami neighborhoods located in Commission District 5.
“He was the greatest,” said Watson of Ali. “It's befitting of us to honor him, considering the time he spent beginning his professional career as a champion in Miami.”
The newly named Muhammad Ali Way runs along NW 53rd Street from NW 5th and 7th avenues.