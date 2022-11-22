The city of North Miami has announced the grand marshal of its 47th Annual Winter National Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Miami Heat NBA Champion, Hall of Famer and philanthropist Alonzo Mourning will lead the parade of decorative floats, marching bands, entertainers and community groups beginning at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. The parade will proceed along NE 125th Street between NE Sixth Ave and NE 12th Avenue in the heart of downtown North Miami.
Mourning, also known as “Zo,” has ties to the area through the Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High Biscayne Bay Campus and continues to make an impact with his Overtown Youth Center and other community partnerships in the South Florida region and beyond.
Mourning is also a co-founder of the Mourning Family Foundation, formerly known as Alonzo Mourning Charities, a not-for-profit public fundraising organization created to inspire others through advocacy, education and enrichment services. Since 1997, Mourning has been instrumental in raising more than $50 million for various programs, as well as building a new state-of-the-art youth center that will aid in bridging gaps and strengthening communities in the urban core.
The parade will include a guest appearance from Santa and will be co-hosted by local longtime radio personalities Julie Guy of Lite FM and Ivy “Unleashed” of Power 96. The parade is free and open to the public.