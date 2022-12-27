A young mother faces serious charges after fatally stabbing her 3-year-old daughter at a North Miami Beach apartment complex on NE 163rd Street early Tuesday morning.
Jellisa Baxter, 24, called 911 around 2 a.m. to admit to killing her child. She was taken into custody by North Miami Beach Police Department officers shortly after.
Baxter describes herself on social media as a holistic health coach, endometriosis warrior and mental health advocate. With a following of more than 5,000 people, she shares recipes and fitness and nutrition tips.
The victim was found with several deep stab wounds to her chest, neck and face. She was pronounced dead on the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
“[North Miami Beach Police] can confirm that the child (3-year-old female victim) was stabbed by the mother,” said North Miami Beach PD in a tweet to the media, confirming details of the incident. “911 call came in via a female alleging to be the mother. The mother is in police custody. Nothing further at this time.”
According to an arrest report, Baxter told responding officers that she attempted to strangle the little girl at first before stabbing her. She faces first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges.
“Words can’t explain the love I have for you,” wrote Baxter in an Instagram post celebrating her daughter’s second birthday last year. “Only actions can and I will forever dedicate my life [to] making you the happiest girl.”
No motive has been released yet. Baxter is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.