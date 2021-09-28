The City of North Miami Beach is rewarding its employees with a pay increase ahead of the state and federal government.
The mayor and city commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance last week that will lead to a $15 minimum wage beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
Officials say the living wage for city employees and employees of city contractors will help raise people's quality of life while stimulating economic growth. Contractors must meet the living wage requirement for their covered employees in new service contracts that begin Oct. 1.
“Our city employees are some of the best among us and deserve to earn a fair, living wage for their hard work. Their service and dedication to our city and our residents went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic – they proved themselves time and again,” said Commissioner Michael Joseph. “This ordinance will ensure we keep the best and brightest in North Miami Beach.”
A study by the city administration concluded that North Miami Beach will be able to cover the increase in employee pay by reallocating budgets for pandemic-related activities that will no longer be needed in the future.