The city of North Miami is kicking off the holiday season with a slew of traditional festive events.
First up was the annual tree lighting ceremony last week in the heart of the city – North Miami’s MOCA plaza.
Residents gathered for live musical performances, hot chocolate, churros, a letters to Santa station and a chance to be photographed on Kris Kringle’s lap.
Hosted by Daniella Pierre, president of the Miami-Dade chapter of the NAACP, the event featured a dance number performed by Mady’s Dance Factory, and holiday selections by the Valerie Tyson Band and the Holy Cross Lutheran School Choir.
Though the event was filled with captivating performances and holiday activity stations, the center of attention was the 32-foot-tall artificial tree that stood beside a nativity scene.
North Miami’s tree lighting ceremony has gone on for more than two decades.
“It’s always a lot of fun and the community has looked forward to it each year,” said District 1 Councilman Scott Galvin. “It’s a time to celebrate the holiday season and enjoy the warm North Miami holiday weather. The tree lighting is yet another happening that truly gives North Miami a hometown feel.”
Additional holiday festivities include a food distribution event Dec. 15 at Sunkist Grove Community Center followed by a “Winter Wonderland” event at Cagni Park North Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. The Winter Wonderland includes food vendors, children’s rides, games, a visit from Santa and music.
More information on these free events is available at NorthMiamiFL.gov/celebrate.