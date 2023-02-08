Tablet giveaway
(City of North Miami)

North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme (L) standing alongside Councilman Pierre Frantz Charles. Desulme announced the city’s new NoMi City Smart initiative at a press conference on Feb. 6, which will distribute 20,000 tablets to residents and provide them with free Wi-Fi through Moolah Wireless, a provider of the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Eligible North Miami residents include anyone receiving food stamps, Medicare/Medicaid, college Pell Grants, free lunch in K-12 schools, Social Security and Section 8 Veteran pensions, or any family under the national poverty guidelines. For more information and to register for participation, visit NorthMiamiFL.gov/tablet.