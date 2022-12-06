Miami-Dade County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to make District 1 Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III their chair.
Gilbert served as vice chair before former Chair Jose “Pepe” Diaz’s recent departure hoisted him into the interim chair role, which he will now keep permanently until late 2024 after Tuesday’s vote.
“Serving the people has always been first for me,” said Gilbert in a statement after the vote. “It’s what I did as Mayor of Miami Gardens, and it’s what I’ve done since assuming leadership with the Board of County Commissioners.”
Gilbert joined the board in November 2020 after an eight-year tenure as mayor of Florida’s largest majority-Black city.
In this new role, Gilbert will select the chairs and vice chairs for all committees under the commission and oversee nine offices, which includes Intergovernmental Affairs, the Jay Malina International Trade Consortium of Miami-Dade County, Policy and Budgetary Affairs, and Commission Auditor.
“As elected officials, we are listeners and problem-solvers,” added Gilbert. “It’s my mission to solve the problems of our constituents that prohibit them from having a fair and equal opportunity to succeed in Miami-Dade County. I’m confident that my colleagues and I agree on that and will collaborate effectively on what’s best for each district and all of Miami-Dade County.”
He nominated District 7 Commissioner and Interim Vice Chair Raquel Regalado as his second in command, but commissioners ultimately tapped newcomer Anthony Rodriguez as the new vice chair in a 8-5 vote.
Rodriguez, a former Republican representative for Florida House District 118, replaces former District 10 Commissioner Javier Souto on the dais.
Commissioners Gilbert, Keon Hardemon, Marleine Bastien and Juan Carlos Bermudez voted in favor of making Regalado chair, as did she.
“Public service is not a right and is not a single-player game,” said Rodriguez. “It is a calling and a duty that we must do better and better for those who allow us to serve. I have had the pleasure to serve this community for the last several years, and now I’m able to serve our local community.
“I’m honored to have been selected by my peers to help lead us into the future. But more importantly, I’m honored by the trust and commitment for us to all work together for the Miami-Dade we all love and call home. I’m looking forward to working alongside our chairman, mayor and all my colleagues.”
Both Gilbert and Rodriguez were sworn in after the vote.