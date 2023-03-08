Johane Hendrik Taylor, an Opa-locka sergeant who had been with the department for about eight years, has been relieved of duty after being arrested by Miramar police on various domestic violence charges early last week.
The department declined to be interviewed by The Miami Times and instead provided the statement below, attributed to a spokesperson for the department, in response to the arrest and charges:
“The city of Opa-locka and its police department have a zero-tolerance policy for police misconduct. The decision was made to immediately relieve Sgt. Taylor of duty without pay pending the result of an investigation.”
Taylor has since bonded out of Broward County’s main jail. He was charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated assault and felony battery.
He reportedly began abusing his wife of nearly seven years, with whom he shared a romantic relationship since 2010, in 2014. According to a sworn tape-recorded statement from the victim, the couple got into an argument about infidelity before he began to hit her with closed fits on her sides, back, stomach, legs and groin. The beating came after the victim asked Taylor to not cheat on her and continued despite her pleas for him to stop, according to the statement.
In 2017, the couple were unofficially divorced and began sleeping in separate rooms in their shared home after Taylor disclosed that he no longer wanted to be with his wife. The victim stated, in an arrest report The Miami Times obtained from the Miramar Police Department, that Taylor had physically assaulted her again after going through her cell phone and realizing she had been speaking with other people about them.
Three years later, Taylor was accused of dragging the victim out of a vehicle they were in that was parked outside a church and while their children were in the backseat, according to the report. She sustained injuries to her knees and bruising to her sides and face from being thrown onto the floor and beaten.
The yearslong abuse was finally brought to the attention of police officers in Miramar last month after a series of physical and verbal abuse incidents inside the pair’s Miramar home.
Taylor had threatened to end the victim’s life on three separate occasions, according to the police report. One incident, which took place Jan. 28, involved him placing his personal handgun on the victim’s forehead followed by a threat to kill her that very moment. He made the same threat Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 after the victim and her family spoke with the police.
“Being that the perpetrator was a police officer, there’s a different type of power dynamic when it comes the influence he has in the community and the way he’d be able to take control of the situation,” said Viviana Alvarado Pacheco, senior research and policy manager at The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade – a nonprofit organization that links domestic violence and sexual abuse victims to local resources, among other things.
“It’s clear that his occupation could have posed even more of a danger to her because this is a person with access to firearms,” she continued. “I can tell you that in 2021, there were 40 homicide cases that were directly linked to domestic violence in Miami-Dade County. So we know that access to deadly weapons does result in domestic violence-related homicides.”
Taylor is further accused of beating he and his wife’s three children, aged 7, 10 and 13.
The children’s maternal grandmother told police officers that she had witnessed Taylor hit the older child in the head with a vacuum cleaner. At times, he would also use a spatula, shoes or a belt to strike them.
When Taylor came home angry one day in November 2022, he had the children line up and then hit them with a belt the number of times equivalent to their ages, so that the 13-year-old was hit 13 times and so on. Their mother disclosed that this also happened in 2021 and that the children were coached on what to say to hide bruises and deflect questions.
When the victim tried to leave Taylor in May 2022, she says he beat her unconscious, but she declined medical attention out of fear when paramedics arrived.
Only 34% of people injured by an intimate partner receives medical attention for their injuries, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
The victim ultimately filed a restraining order against Taylor to keep him away from her and the children. He was served the restraining order by two Miramar Police detectives while in a holding cell last week.
A petition has been established to remove Taylor’s personal weapons under Florida’s “Red Flag Law,” which authorizes the confiscation of firearms from individuals that may harm themselves or others.
Why women stay
The National Domestic Violence Hotline found that on average, 1 in 3 women experience domestic violence compared to 1 in 4 men. It lists fear, normalized abuse, shame, intimidation, low self-esteem, lack of resources that restrict financial independence, disability, children and immigration status as some of the factors that impede a victim’s ability to leave an abusive relationship.
In this case, fear seems to have been one of those factors.
“The victim fears that the defendant will hurt her, or kill her,” reads the arrest report. “The victim also stated that the defendant threatened if she ever went to police, she would lose custody of the children and would lose everything meaningful to her.”
She also told officers that her husband once threatened to make her pay if she ever went to police with the abuse allegations and he ended up losing his job because of it.
“A lot of the times, these victims do want to leave these situations but they’re not able to because of having no economic mobility,” said Alvarado Pacheco. “They don’t have the money to go anywhere or probably don’t want to be in a shelter, so they stay. Every case is very different and unique, but we see a pattern where some women don’t see a way out because they don’t have the financial ability to leave.
“So we have to ask was the perpetrator the sole breadwinner of the family? What control did he have to the finances of the family? Again, a lot of factors come into play and there’s a lot of fear surrounding them.”
It’s unclear whether Taylor’s position as a high-ranking officer, the involvement of children, emotional attachment, fear or financial dependency kept his wife from making her statement to the police sooner.