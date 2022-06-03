Flea market

Carnival 2021 being celebrated at the Opa-Locka flea market.

 (Instagram)
The Opa-Locka flea market, which was set to close permanently later this month after a 40-year run, will find a new home. 
 
The city's commissioners fought to secure a new location and allow vendors to remain on the property for another 90 days. 
 
Gathering for a press conference at Sherbondy Village, commissioners announced the news to dozens of residents and vendors.
 
"I am pleased to have reached a resolution that will allow our vendors more time, provide for a new home, and open the City's doors to the new opportunities that redevelopment [to] the old site will bring," said Darvin Williams, Opa-loka's interim city manager in a statement. 
 
Atlantic Hosiery, located at 13499 NW 42nd avenue, Opa-Locka, FL 33054, will be where the flea market is moved. 
 
Check back next week for more information on this developing story. 