The Opa-Locka flea market, which was set to close permanently later this month after a 40-year run, will find a new home.
The city's commissioners fought to secure a new location and allow vendors to remain on the property for another 90 days.
Gathering for a press conference at Sherbondy Village, commissioners announced the news to dozens of residents and vendors.
"I am pleased to have reached a resolution that will allow our vendors more time, provide for a new home, and open the City's doors to the new opportunities that redevelopment [to] the old site will bring," said Darvin Williams, Opa-loka's interim city manager in a statement.
Atlantic Hosiery, located at 13499 NW 42nd avenue, Opa-Locka, FL 33054, will be where the flea market is moved.
Check back next week for more information on this developing story.