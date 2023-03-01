Johane Hendrik Taylor, a city of Opa-Locka sergeant and brother of Mayor John Taylor, was arrested Tuesday night by Miramar Police on aggravated child abuse, aggravated assault and felony battery charges.
Taylor, who has been with the department for eight years, is being held on a $12,500 bond at a Broward County jail.
According to an arrest report, Taylor is accused of physically assaulting and threatening his wife over the course of nine years.
His wife told police that in January of this year, he placed a handgun to her forehead and threatened to kill her before deciding to beat her instead.
The extent of the domestic abuse, which began in 2014, includes Taylor dragging his wife out of a car to beat her on the pavement, beating her at church, and even beating their three children with a belt.
Taylor started beating the oldest child, who is 13 years old, at the age of 3, according to the report. It also said he intentionally beat the children, aged 7, 10, ad 13, in their legs and butt to avoid leaving bruises visible to school officials. At one point, they were forced to stay home from school for several weeks because of the bruising.
When Taylor’s wife told him she no longer wanted to stay married to him last year, he punched her several times before dragging her out of their home in front of the children. It was one of the children who called 911 after she lost consciousness and was left with one broken rib.
Taylor then urged his wife to tell paramedics that her injuries were caused by a fall when mopping. Out of fear, his wife later told officers, she had complied.
The report states that once, Taylor told his wife that if she called the police and he lost his job, she would pay.
Updates on this developing story will be in next Wednesday’s Miami Times.