At this moment of peril teetering on opportunity, the City of North Miami is the town on the flying trapeze.
On the peril side, the city is scrambling to get out of big money trouble.
Yet opportunity awaits, with an unprecedented wave of development under construction, on the books or in plans this year, as canny investors recognize this city’s bull’s-eye location between Miami and Fort Lauderdale, while interest rates and construction costs rise.
So, on Oct. 20, the North Miami City Council voted 3-2 to take a leap of faith and agree to a $14-million-plus, three-year lease-buyback deal for Johnson & Wales University’s just vacated flagship Wildcat Center with master developer-investor-lender James “Jimmy” Tate of North Miami.
To borrow from the trapeze song, meeting opportunity will not come with the greatest of ease. With luck, getting the cash-strapped, deficit-riddled city back in the chips could take three or four years with prudence, elbow grease and luck.
For the City of North Miami, the opportunity could not come at a better time – or a worse one.
To pay its bills, the city is launching five years of 6-9% annual water and sewer rate hikes; dunning residents and businesses for long-buried fees; holding employee COLA raises to 1%; engaging in brass knuckle negotiations with the police union; restricting parks and recreation services; and running the library with limited hours and portable air conditioners.
For the city, the 38,000-square-foot Wildcat Center at 1600 NE 126th St. is a big prize for all its 62,000 residents. Dedicated in 2015, its 38,000 square feet includes two fully equipped gyms with locker rooms, basketball courts and plenty of meeting space, with the capacity to encompass city offices, the Police Athletic League, indoor soccer, volleyball, pickle ball, cultural events and much more.
That recent hub of JWU campus life is the centerpiece of the 25-acre campus acquired in July by Property Management Group for just under $60 million in one of the most consequential real estate deals in the area's recent history. PMG has since been selling off the property in pieces. The campus is unzoned and designated for public use, with no master plan. The center has no provision for the needed 190 spaces for parking.
On Oct. 20, after two meetings, the city council voted unanimously to acquire the Wildcat Center, but only a narrow 3-2 majority went for Tate’s offer of an $11 million lease-buyback with the option to purchase the property in three years at the stated price, plus 9% interest, bringing the total price tag to more than $14 million.
It is money the city does not have. The council also voted to seek conventional financing at a lower interest rate, deeming it a chance not to be missed.
The center may seem more a luxury than a necessity given the city’s current fiscal challenges, but it is a singular opportunity to provide a turnkey public benefit for all residents. The three-year deal is down from the $25 million, 10-year lease-buyback Tate had previously offered. The terms seemed to change until the last minute, with Tate repeatedly walking away and returning.
The prime mover and big champion: District 1 Councilman Scott Galvin, term-limited to close out 24 years on the council in May 2023 and eager to leave a legacy for an immediate public benefit and lure for new residents. The center is in Galvin’s district and he has kept a close eye on the property for months.
“If we don’t move and move now, we lose the opportunity,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many opportunities the city has missed.”
Also pushing the idea: term-limited Mayor Philippe Bien-Aime, who just filed to run in 2022 for the District 2 Miami-Dade County Commission seat held by term-limited Jean Monestime. District 4 Councilman Alix Desulme also voted for the deal, despite strong reservations about the city’s financial condition.
Dissenting were newly elected Councilwoman Kassandra Timothe, whose District 2 is just a block away from the site, and reelected District 3 Councilwoman Mary Estimé-Irvin, whose terms expire in 2025. They are wary of Tate’s conditions and of getting stuck with the bill to buy the facility when the lease ends in late 2024.
Both Timothe and Estimé-Irvin blanched at Tate’s interest rate and high annual cost.
Said Timothe in an interview with The Miami Times: “I didn’t see the rush to rush this deal … We have a growing deficit and we are putting Band-Aids on it. How do we continue with this million-dollar-plus lease? How are we going to manage expenses of another $2 million? The council made its decision and now we have to figure out how to pay for it in a couple of years.”
Estimé-Irvin did not return phone calls from The Miami Times but stressed from the dais on Oct. 20 that she did not think the Tate deal was in the city’s best interest.
“I’m in support of acquiring the Wildcat,” she said, but added, “What’s really troubling is the funding. I don’t think any businessman would agree to these terms.”
Said Desulme, about overcoming his reluctance: “I would rather deal with Jimmy Tate than a bank. He lives here and has been part of the community a long time. And we all know him.”
Tate, a longtime North Miami resident, has together with his brother, Kenny, advanced the storied Tate family enterprise founded by their retired father, Stanley Tate, 93, now of Bal Harbour. He is also developing the 360-unit Allure luxury rental mixed-use development through a no-bid 99-year land lease on two city-owned parking lots at 1810 NE 146th St., and was a big contributor to the recent campaigns of both Bien-Aime and Estimé-Irvin. Tate has also contributed to community causes for a generation.
The developer told The Miami Times that the city approached him on both the Wildcat and Allure deals rather than the other way around, and emphasized that he has never approached the city for help.
Stripped to its essentials, the city would have the opportunity to acquire the center from Tate at $27.50 a square foot – about $20 below market – and 9% developer-financed interest – not an unusual rate for such arrangements, according to financier-developers. Or the city could pursue conventional financing from Wells Fargo or another lender at a rate of as low as 1.5%, although some real estate experts say such a loan might ultimately come to closer to 2.5% or even 3%. The city must seal the deal by Dec. 17, a very tight window for such a commercial loan, which generally takes twice as long.
There are plenty of obvious and potential catches, in addition to the monumental issue of parking. Councilmembers raised the possibility of allocating many of the 190 spaces from the Publix at the 127th mall two blocks away.
Under the terms, the city would pay more than $1 million a year to Tate, plus $450,000 or so annually for operations, staffing, electricity and the estimated $200,000-$250,000 in taxes during the first three years.
But Tate doesn’t even own the property yet. PMG does, and it has another bidder. At press deadline, Tate said he had a contract in the works with PMG and was confident it could close in early November.
Raising cash is a challenge and could involve selling the Gwen Margolis Center at 1590 NE 123rd St. for about $2.8 million, raiding some of the $5 million allocated for long-awaited Cagni Park on the north side of 135th Street between NE Eighth and Ninth avenues and thereby postponing it still further, or somehow repurposing the $2 million designated by Solé Mia’s developers for a park there.
Tate told the council: “I’m here to help, not to hinder. I can’t lose money. It’s not what I do. Your time frame is not with me. It’s with PMG … I’m not loaning the money. I’m buying the building and you’re leasing it below market rate.”