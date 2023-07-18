In about six weeks, the 49th Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) returns to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens in a final faceoff between Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Jackson State University (JSU), now that FAMU has announced it will not renew its contract with the annual gridiron event.
Organizers are already setting their sights on 2024 by compiling a short list of teams to fill the void the departing Rattlers are creating.
Football fans across the South Florida landscape and beyond were shocked when Tiffani Sykes, FAMU’s athletic director, announced that the football team would not be extending its contract beyond 2023.
“My initial reaction to the announcement was a little bit disappointed,” said Jonathan Thomas, an avid FAMU football supporter and alumni of the school. “We were renewing our tradition, and going down to Miami was always a good time for us to reconnect with classmates and enjoy a football game at a premier venue.”
Without FAMU in 2024, the OBC organization is burdened with creating a new matchup that will keep the storied game not just alive, but thriving.
Big challenges
“Anytime that you are producing a national event, there will always be curveballs.” said Kendra Bulluck, OBC executive director.
The OBC was already facing several challenges when it began the year, starting with the departure of coach Deion Sanders, who left JSU for the head coaching job at the University of Colorado.
“It’s their decision and we are fine with the decision that they made,” said Bulluck about FAMU’s departure. “We are confident and there will be an Orange Blossom Classic in 2024 and beyond.”
Echoing her sentiments, Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Oliver Gilbert III issued the following written statement after declining to be interviewed for this story.
“It’s unfortunate that FAMU is not participating in the Orange Blossom Classic. As you know, I’m a Rattler. We love having FAMU here in Miami-Dade County, but the Orange Blossom Classic is not about FAMU, it’s about us … all HBCUs … The Orange Blossom Classic is bigger than any one school.”
Gilbert was instrumental in reviving the historic game in Miami Gardens in 2021 after a 43-year hiatus.
Developing partnerships
Replacing FAMU will mean that organizers need to find alternative ways to effectively promote and market the event.
The OBC has always been about promoting HBCUs, but FAMU has been its lead for the past 49 iterations of the game. Building excitement and generating interest among fans, sponsors and media without the presence of the original team may be a considerable challenge. It’s now up to the organization to double down on its efforts to take the event to the next level.
Restaurant chain Denny’s has been the recent title sponsor of the OBC and ESPN has TV rights to the game.
“Denny’s has been a remarkable partner; our goal is to keep them long term and we currently have a multiyear contract with them,” said Bulluck.
ESPN has also extended its agreement through 2026 to televise the game.
Notwithstanding the immediate challenges, Bulluck points to the game’s current home in Miami Gardens as a consistent advantage.
“South Florida will always be that place where people who love HBCUs and for people who just enjoy having somewhere to go that holiday weekend,” she said.
It shouldn’t be difficult to find a future program to play in the game, but will it have that same magical effect?
Weighing who’s next
Information on JSU’s 2024 opponent will be released publicly once the 2023 OBC concludes. Replacing a headliner team in the football classic will come with numerous considerations.
FAMU’s enduring involvement, even after a pause of more than four decades, ensured that the traditions and heritage associated with the OBC were upheld and celebrated. It sealed the game’s ongoing historical significance.
So the school’s impact on the game cannot be overstated, as it extended far beyond football and marching bands. Its strong fan base contributed to the game’s appeal. The university’s alumni, students and supporters played a central role in creating the vibrant atmosphere of community and celebration that surrounds the event.
A football program that achieves all that is hard to replace, but the potential matchups are endless.
“Anything is possible if it proves to be beneficial for all parties,” said Bulluck.
This past season four programs were listed multiple times as the Top 10 HBCU football games attended in 2022. Those teams were Grambling State University, Southern University, Jackson State University and Florida A&M.
Maintaining the OBC’s post-revival growing attendance will be a big lift.
“We will be making the determination on the school who will be participating based on attendance draws and matchup and other factors,” said Bulluck.
Possible pairings
Some possible pairings could be out-of-state HBCUs, such as Grambling and North Carolina A&T State University.
The rationale behind these two teams is that Grambling has a historically dominant HBCU football program with a storied tradition and a passionate fan base, one that would likely travel to cheer on their team at the OBC. Its consistent success – and the renowned Grambling State Tiger Marching Band – would contribute to a vibrant atmosphere at the OBC.
North Carolina A&T is a perennial powerhouse in HBCU football and would be a formidable opponent against JSU, resulting in an exciting game.
Including a Florida HBCU like Bethune-Cookman University would help to enhance local interest and draw from the vibrant HBCU community within the state.
With a rich football tradition and a large and dedicated fan base, Southern University has a history of strong attendance at its games. Its competitive team and vibrant marching band are also pluses.
Howard University, known for its prestigious academic reputation, has made waves in recent years with its football program. The Bisons’ success – along with the potential involvement of high-profile players, coaches and university alumni – would attract attention and help draw a crowd.
South Carolina State University is yet another respected football program with a loyal following that has produced numerous NFL players. The Bulldogs’ competitive team and reputation for developing top talent could generate outside interest and attendance, two things needed to generate revenue.
“The revenue brought to South Florida and Miami Gardens community is very important, in particular as Miami Gardens continues to grow and become a very vibrant and financial revenue generator for Miami-Dade County,” said Eric Knowles via text to The Miami Times. Knowles is the president and CEO of the Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce.