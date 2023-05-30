Michael Joseph, recently ousted from the North Miami Beach commission by his peers for repeated absences, is now looking to the court for help.
Just two days after the 3-1 commission decision to remove him from office on May 16 for missing three consecutive meetings, Joseph’s attorneys filed a motion for injunctive relief that would have him reinstated and prohibit a special election to fill his seat.
A hearing for that motion took place last Friday, where Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Peter Lopez heard testimony from either side representing Joseph and the encompassing lawsuit’s plaintiff, Vice Mayor Jay Chernoff.
Dominating the May 26 hearing was again the section of the city charter which states that the seat of any commissioner who has failed to attend a meeting for 120 days will automatically be deemed vacant. Arguments showed differing interpretations of when the charter intends for that 120-day clock to begin. Joseph’s attorneys also raised concern about whether the commission failed to fulfill quorum requirements by voting to remove Joseph with just four members present.
The North Miami Beach city charter states that a quorum shall consist of five members. City attorney John Herin, however, said that the city did not break quorum requirements because Chernoff and Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond were present at the May 16 meeting, although they had to recuse themselves from the hearing and the vote due to their involvement in the lawsuit.
Fleurimond, who was absent for the January and February commission meetings, has since been dropped as a defendant from that lawsuit.
Joseph and Fleurimond, as well as Hans Ottinot, former city attorney for North Miami Beach, testified on the matter last week for the first time since Chernoff initially sought litigation against the two commissioners in February. Joseph had not shown up at this month’s commission hearing due to a reported heart attack but was present for Friday’s hearing.
Both commissioners have stated that they did not attend commission meetings due to legal concerns that Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s seat was illegitimate amid a questionable residency status. Just as the charter states that commissioners in violation of the 120-day rule will automatically vacate their seat, so it states that any mayor found to live outside the city shall automatically vacate their seat.
“[My absences weren’t] for whatever reason, no. It was because of the advice of counsel. No,” said Joseph to Chernoff’s attorney, Michael Pizzi, who asked Joseph to confirm his absences regardless of the reasoning behind them. “When you say that, you’re making it seem like it was an arbitrary thing, like I just decided not to go.”
Ottinot, who had advised commissioners of DeFillipo’s potential malfeasance, denied any accusations that he had ulterior motives.
“You told commissioners or suggested that they not go to meetings in order to continue getting paid as city attorney, right?” Pizzi asked Ottinot, who was at risk of being fired by the commission before he ultimately resigned in March.
“That’s absolutely false,” Ottinot replied.
Motives aside, Lopez also has another North Miami Beach precedent to consider – that of former Commissioner Frantz Pierre, whose seat was deemed vacant in 2018 after he failed to attend meetings for several months. In that case, Jean Olin, a board-certified attorney in government law who helped write the existing charter, and Jose Smith, the city attorney at the time, both concurred on the legal opinion that began counting Pierre’s absences after his first missed meeting.
The judge has yet to make a ruling on Joseph’s request for injunction but is expected to issue a written order in coming days. If he denies the injunctive relief, the city charter states that there must be a special election held within 35-90 days after Joseph’s seat became vacated. Herin, however, revealed last week that the Miami-Dade County Elections Department is unable to accommodate that election with such short notice.