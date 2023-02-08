The Miami Police Department’s tribute to Black History Month – an official vehicle wrapped in swaths of red, green, yellow and blue, Black fists raised in protest and an outline of Africa – hasn’t been as well received as it thought it would be In fact, it’s receiving widespread condemnation as it makes national headlines across the country.
The colors on the cruiser are commonly used to represent pan-African solidarity. Officer Kiara Delva, a department spokesperson, said at its unveiling that its design is meant to honor the history and legacy of Miami’s Historic Black Police Precinct Courthouse and Museum and the officers who served there.
The unveiling took place last Thursday at the museum, which formerly served as a separate police station and municipal court for Black police officers, judges and defendants until its closure in 1963.
Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales spoke at the ceremony, honoring the first Black men to join the department in 1944: Officers Clyde Lee, Moody Hall, Edward Kimball, John Milledge and Ralph White.
“They stood against all odds, not only against those in the community who wished to stop them, but members from their own department that wished to stand in their way,” he said.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who was also at the event, called it a “beautiful collaboration to commemorate Black history.”
But backlash was swift. Critics called it tone deaf and ill-timed in light of the brutal and ultimately fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by police officers in Memphis, Tenn., last month. Others described it as an empty gesture attempting to minimize the struggles of the Black community.
Sherrilyn Ifill, former president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, took to Twitter, writing, “THIS CANNOT BE,” while Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah tweeted “I AM WHEEZING.”
“The Miami police car misses the mark on celebrating Black history by highlighting the wrong continent,” Florida state Rep. Dotie Joseph told NPR.
Miami police hurriedly held a news conference the next day during which Morales, joined by leaders of the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association (MCPBA) – an organization for the city’s Black officers – attempted to explain the reasoning behind the creation of the design.
“This was something for us to honor everyone,” said Lt. Ramon Carr, vice president of the MCPBA. “This had nothing to do with being disrespectful, being disgraceful. This was something, like a source of pride for us, and it still is. We know that people are going to have their opinion about whatever, but this is something that ourselves and the chief was able to work on.”
Sgt. Stanley Jean-Poix, MCPBA president, said his organization paid for the artwork.
Previous themed patrol cars wrapped for special occasions have included nods to Breast Cancer Awareness, Autism Awareness and Hispanic Heritage months.
Miami-based artist Lavish N Looney (Lump), who created the special design for the patrol car, told NPR that unity and paying homage to Africa were major themes in the artwork. He said he went through several designs before a version was finalized, adding that earlier drafts included images of Martin Luther King Jr. and former President Barack Obama.