As historic Overtown reclaims its place as the center of Black life and culture in Miami through the rise of new and revamped residential buildings, businesses and entertainment venues funded largely by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency (SEOPW CRA), it has also begun to attract visitors of all races and incomes.
The influx of people has raised concerns about whether or not there’s enough police presence and surveillance to ensure everyone’s safety.
In June of last year, the SEOPW CRA board of commissioners, funded by a portion of property taxes within its boundaries, adopted a resolution to award a $600,000 grant to the Miami Police Department. The money was intended to pay for more policing and the purchase of new cameras and additional lighting for targeted areas.
The resolution (CA. 1) is on the Feb. 10 Miami City Commission agenda, after it was previously listed on last Thursday’s meeting, which was canceled due to the absence of two commissioners.
If approved, the money will fund two law enforcement positions, called BEAT officers, to the Overtown Support Team to focus on preventing crime and the “removal of slum and blight conditions” within the areas. They would patrol the following listed “areas of concern”:
· NW 1st Avenue to NW 3rd Court from NW 5th to NW 14 streets
· The Red Rooster restaurant
· Lyric Theater and Plaza at the Lyric Apartments
· Theodore Gibson Park
· Kwik Stop at NW 2nd Ave. between 11th and 12th streets
James McQueen, CRA executive director, says that in order to have a thriving community in Overtown, people should feel safe, whether it be those coming from outside the community or those living within it. And as more residents and visitors come to Overtown in the midst of remodeling older buildings and developing new ones, the increase in population should be reflected in the presence of police.
The CRA is not requiring new police department hires to be Black, but McQueen urges that staff, especially officers, reflect the community they serve.
“Our hope is that they will be reflective of the community. This is a traditionally Black neighborhood. I would hope that would be the case,” he said.
Ultimately, McQueen says, implementing these factors are about changing long-festering negative perceptions about the historic Black community.
“I feel safer in Overtown than I do in a lot of communities across Miami-Dade County but the perception has been that it is not a safe environment, when the reality is, that is not necessarily correct,” he said.
He uses the example of the Overtown Music & Arts Festival, which garnered street crowds as large as 10,000 people to hear various genres of music. And in the time it was held before the pandemic, there were no police arrests or criminal incidents, only the rare instance of paramedics having to be called for someone fainting from the heat.
“If we increase police presence, if we add cameras, if we do other things of that nature, people begin to say, ‘OK, let me go and visit this restaurant. Let me go and visit this clothing store. Let me go to the grocery store,’” McQueen said.
But he is aware that there could be opposition from those who have concerns regarding added police presence.
“What I would hope would be that the added officers will become a part of that community and then people will look at them as, not as us against them, but more of we are all working together to make this area more vibrant. You’re always going to have some naysayers when you’re trying to make a decision. You know, you analyze what is taking place or what has taken place and you make a decision based on what you think is best,” McQueen said.
“I hope that it will begin to ease the minds of those who are residents in Overtown, knowing that we are doing all we can to keep them safe,” he added. “And I hope that it will also ease the minds of those who would visit.”
The grant would also provide detectives for the department’s Real Time Crime Center to monitor surveillance cameras within the neighborhood and target individuals trespassing, loitering and “prowling” in front of stores and residences; individuals in vehicles and bicycles without headlights or other traffic infractions; people engaging in criminal activity; and gang suspects or those with active warrants.
Another agenda item (RE.1) up for approval at next week’s commission meeting calls for the “2021-2022 Cops Hiring Program” to bring on 15 new law enforcement officers with a grant award from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
The award amounts to $1,875,000 to cover the salaries and fringe benefits of the newly hired officers for three years. However, the local match required for the grant is $2,860,991, which the city is responsible for funding.
“Although it is up for approval (by the city commission), we have been extremely successful in the past few years getting this grant,” said City of Miami Interim Police Chief Manny Morales.
As in previous years, an application was submitted requesting the federal grant monies, which aim to help police departments across the country reduce crime and encourage community policing.
More specifically at Miami PD, Morales says it will be used to increase the number of staff trained in crisis intervention and add to its Homeless Empowerment Assistant Team (HEAT).
“We see that there’s a very close connection between homelessness and not only substance addiction, but mental illness,” Morales said. “We’re focusing on crisis intervention and responding to calls involving individuals that are suffering from mental illness.”
In addition, two of the 15 officers would be carrying out threat assessment duties such as filing petitions for Risk Protection Orders (also known as Florida’s “red flag laws”) to confiscate firearms from those they believe pose a threat to themselves or others.
Currently, the police department is in the process of doing background checks and processing all of the applicants from their successful recruitment drive in December. They received 1,000 applications in just 8 hours.
“We created a video and we partnered with a lot of organizations – with the Circle of Brotherhood, the NAACP I believe, and our own Miami Community Police Benevolent Association, which is a historic Black officers’ association – to be able to target all diverse areas in the city and it was a good healthy pool of applicants that would be representative of the diversity in our beautiful Magic City,” Morales explained.
Just this week, a bill (HB 3) offering state-funded benefits designed to boost the recruitment of law enforcement offices in Florida passed the House Appropriations Committee unanimously Monday, as reported by Florida Politics.
As of last week, the police chief said there were 72 vacancies out of the nearly 1,400 employees he currently oversees in the department. The new applicants will fill those openings, as well as the 15 positions the department is looking to add on with the grant.
“When it passes, it will robustly help out our numbers of individuals who are not only trained but are assigned exclusively to handle some of the most pressing issues that we’re seeing now on the streets,” Morales said. “We’re dealing with individuals who are in crisis.”
The interim chief said it would help officers be able to treat people in crisis with the dignity, respect and compassion they deserve, while reducing the use of force and the likelihood that anyone gets hurt.