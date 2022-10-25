Overtown community leader Anitrice Jackson was honored with the 2022 Community Catalyst Award last Thursday at Catalyst Miami's sixth annual "Imagine Miami" fundraising event. Jackson, also known as "Mama Joy," is the founder of Nana's Restart Organization, a nonprofit resource hub for Overtown residents in need. Mama Joy is most known for her Thanksgiving food drives and her Christmas "Winter Wonderland" parties, where she gives away presents to the children of Overtown. "Imagine Miami" is nonprofit organization Catalyst Miami's signature fundraiser, which allows its members to continue providing programs and services at no cost to thousands of low-wealth individuals and families across Miami-Dade County. This year's rendition was held last week on the evening of Oct. 20 at Red Rooster Overtown.