The leadership of St. John Baptist Church in Overtown is scrambling to save the historic place of worship before a looming foreclosure sale in less than 30 days.
In a story first reported on WPLG, parishioners say their former pastor is to blame. Ex-pastor, James D. Adams, apparently executed a risky balloon mortgage that has come due, which he was authorized to do by prior board members.
Two years later, the $1.6 million loan has caught the new board completely off guard. They told WPLG they knew nothing about it and now they are trying to refinance with a new lender before losing the church property at the June 20 foreclosure sale.
It’s important to note that the church property used as collateral for the mortgage does not encompass the original historic building itself, but rather its surrounding critical facilities at 1328 NW 3rd Avenue. This includes crucial elements such as the elevator and the accessible entrance for handicapped individuals, both falling within the scope of the mortgage, as explained by church board member Cecily Robinson Duffie to WPLG’s Glenna Milberg.
St. John's Baptist Church holds a cherished place in the history of the Overtown neighborhood. Its construction dates back to 1944, according to the city of Miami. The church stands out as one of the few religious buildings in Miami-Dade County that exhibits the iconic Art Deco architectural style, which Miami is renowned for. The significance of the church extends further through its association with McKissack and McKissack, one of the pioneering black architectural firms in the United States.
This historic gem was rightfully added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1992, cementing its place in Miami's cultural heritage.