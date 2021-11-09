The Carrie Meek Foundation has launched a grant program to mobilize residents in Opa-locka, Liberty City and Florida City. The program will offer grants ranging from $2,500-$10,000 for the best ideas, projects, programs and initiatives that mobilize residents in those three communities around issues that matter most to them.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 30; eligible applicants include residents, faith-based organizations, civic groups, nonprofits, business owners and local activists. The program aims to strengthen neighborhoods and unite residents behind critical quality-of-life issues such as education, health, housing, and economic and community development. The foundation – a philanthropic organization advancing Congresswoman Carrie Meek’s work to build civically engaged, well-resourced and resilient communities – anticipates making 5-10 grants in each of the three targeted areas.
“When neighbors are inspired to take action together, they can build block-by-block relationships that create a safer, more supportive place to live,” said Lucia Davis-Raiford, president and CEO of the Carrie Meek Foundation. “This effort is about empowering people to shape the future of their own community, and whether it’s pushing for affordable housing, safer streets or more after-school programs, there are so many ways to get involved around what you care about.”
Projects may range from resident- and church-led community gardens and youth programs to advocacy campaigns and nonprofit fundraising or marketing efforts. Special consideration will be given to projects linked to community safety.
The program was developed from several listening sessions the foundation hosted in Opa-locka, Liberty City and Florida City throughout 2021. The Meek team met with locals, elected officials, nonprofit leaders and activists who expressed the value of encouraging more residents to support community building work, and the need to unite residents around improving their respective communities.
“Throughout our listening series, we learned about so many successful efforts in our Black and brown communities that are often not connected to a formal organization,” said Matthew Beatty, Carrie Meek Foundation vice president and COO. “This program puts resources directly into what’s working and the people who know best what their neighborhood needs. The hope is to strengthen the civic muscle in these communities and make efforts more sustainable by encouraging grassroots support.”
Individuals awarded a grant for a winning idea but who aren’t affiliated with an organization with infrastructure will be connected by the Meek Foundation to an entity to manage expenditures.
Anyone planning to submit a project planning proposal can get help with the process during office hours now through Nov. 29. There also will be technical training and support for winners to help ensure their projects are successful.
For more information and to submit a short project proposal, visit CarrieMeekFoundation.org/Mobilize.