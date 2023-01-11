The North Miami City Council voted Tuesday night to appoint Pierre Frantz Charles to the District 4 seat recently vacated by Mayor Alix Desulme.
Frantz Charles is a Haitian-born math teacher at Miami Central Senior High School of 14 years and a member of the city’s Citizens Investigative Board. He was one of 10 candidates that applied to the position.
“One thing I will tell you, service is a calling, and I am here to serve,” said Frantz Charles before the council cast its vote. “I have the passion, I have the will and the integrity to work with you.”
Frantz Charles filed last year to run for the seat in the next election, which was controversially postponed to Nov. 5, 2024 by the city council in December. The election had originally been scheduled for May of this year but was pushed by 18 months so that it would coincide with the federal election cycle.
Residents occupied a two-hour public comment period on Tuesday to express their individual endorsements for the empty seat, many of which favored Frantz Charles. The council did not extensively discuss any other candidate.
Councilwoman Kassandra Timothe was the lone vote against the appointment.
Also during the public comment period, some stated their disappointment that the council had not chosen to grant voters a special election to fill the vacated seat. According to the city’s charter, however, an appointment is required if a vacancy occurs after more than half of the term has already been served. Desulme had fulfilled half of his term plus one day when he was appointed mayor.
Frantz Charles will be sworn in as the replacement on Jan. 17, alongside Mayor Desulme’s official induction.
City manager Theresa Therilus is set to resign shortly after that on Feb. 3. Councilmembers on Tuesday night approved a consulting agreement with Therilus that will allow her to continue working with the city manager’s office as an independent contractor until July 1.
Therilus will continue to be paid her regular salary until that term is up. The Harvard law graduate is credited with playing a significant role in turning the city's finances around as reported last summer in The Miami Times in, "North Miami clawing its way out of the red."