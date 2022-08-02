The Underdeck committee is looking for feedback from residents regarding the name of a linear park that will sit beneath Interstate-395 once the highway has been reconstructed from Overtown to Biscayne Boulevard.
The area of recreation has been in the planning stages for months now as the city of Miami prepares to restitch neighborhoods originally torn apart by the highway's construction in the 1960s. But the name of the space remains unsettled, as residents of Overtown strive to reclaim the space that once divided their neighborhood in half, and then into quarters.
Now, after a series of monthly community meetings and past surveys have resulted in feedback from locals looking to establish their heritage and legacy within the branding of the park, the Underdeck committee and newly hired design agency Jacober Creative are once again asking for help.
A newly released survey will allow residents to provide input on the feel of the official name and logo for the Underdeck before planners make their final recommendations to the city. That survey can be found online at UnderdeckMiami.com and will be available until August 5.