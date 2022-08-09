After announcing a six-month postponement of a plan to move Miami’s chronically homeless individuals to Virginia Key, District 3 Commissioner and Vice Chair Joe Carollo accused Black residents who opposed bringing tiny homes in the area of playing the “race card.”
“Why is it when people have no other sound reason to come at something, they have to pull the race card?” he told The Miami Times when asked to address the Black community’s concerns about the proposed homeless village tarnishing the legacy of Virginia Key Beach Park, Miami’s historic Black beach during the days of segregation.
The transition zone plan, which commissioners approved last month, would have allowed the city to build 50-100 individual homes in an open field near the Virginia Key Outdoor Center to house those currently living on the streets of Overtown, downtown, Wynwood and many other neighborhoods. City officials said they were considering on-site treatment options for drug addiction, mental health and even outreach services for those housed on the island.
The idea garnered much pushback from residents and environmental activists – who took to Virginia Key to protest over the weekend – as well as other Miami-Dade County leaders.
“We are in part recommending to the commission a suspension of the temporary shelters in Virginia Key for at least a six-month period,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who joined Carollo in leading a news conference Monday. “The original plan, which the city will continue to study, was never intended to be in the historic Black Beach of Virginia Key.”
Commissioners will vote on whether or not to approve the suspension sometime next month, the same time they’re expected to hear back from city staff on additional site options for the plan.
Suarez revealed another Bayfront Park Homeless Initiative, which will be funded by $500,000 federal dollars received from the American Rescue Plan Act and run concurrent to the Virginia Key transition zone suspension period.
District 5 Commissioner Christine King has agreed to allocate some of the funding earmarked for her district toward the initiative, according to Suarez, but did not offer any additional information about what this effort will entail.
“Homelessness is not a district or City of Miami issue. This is a countywide issue and we all need to address it, together,” said King in a statement to The Miami Times, explaining that her district has borne the brunt of the homeless issue for years with little to no attention. “My vote to house chronically homeless (people) on Virginia Key has thrust the issue of sheltering our homeless to the forefront of everyone’s attention. This is a welcomed unintended consequence.”
In a memo to county commissioners last week, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava shared her thoughts on the plan.
“This potential (Virginia Key) project addresses a complex issue using a narrowly focused intervention,” she wrote. “A shelter-only zone like the proposed ‘Transition Zone’ will exacerbate the bottleneck that is created when insufficient safe and healthy extremely affordable housing options are available for those experiencing homelessness.”
The memo outlined serious concerns about the site selected for the pilot program. Some of those concerns include emergency evacuation plans for tiny home residents during extreme weather events in an area identified as high-risk for storm surge, public safety, limited access to social services, and its proximity to both the county’s wastewater treatment plant and Black beach.
“That’s a mile and a half away, the place that we’re looking at,” said Carollo, dismissing beliefs that the plan could overshadow the beach’s historical significance and recalling his own mayoral efforts to celebrate its opening with civil rights activist Athalie Range. “It’s got nothing to do, whatsoever, with the historical Black beach, and those that are using that as the final straw to throw at us, they should be ashamed of themselves.”
King, who did not attend the press conference, also expressed that the plan would not have affected the beach.
“I would never vote for any initiative that would compromise the use and enjoyment of our historic Black beach,” she said wanting to clarify confusion about the tiny homes being built on the actual beach as opposed to the field more than a mile away. “I am saddened by those who used the historic Black beach to make an argument against housing the homeless on Virginia Key when it was clear the historic Black beach was not a proposed site.”
She invites site suggestions from advocates who criticized the selection of Virginia Key and plans to work with the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust and Camillus House to realize the tiny home approach.
Still in support of the Virginia Key site, Carollo negated the county’s water and sewer department estimate that it would cost about $3 million to run sewer lines to the area for the project, in addition to invalidating the site’s environmental vulnerability.
He explained to reporters that the decision to postpone the plan was mainly because county officials have expressed an interest in working with city officials to address the homelessness problem.
Both he and Suarez are asking the county to make more beds available at its shelters, provide alternatives for temporary housing, put an end to releasing jailed homeless people within city limits, and match or exceed city funding to address homelessness. In return, they will vouch for pausing the Virginia Key tiny homes plan.
“We feel that it’s an unfair burden for the city to have to take care of all the homeless without any help, or without more help, from Miami-Dade County,” said Suarez. “Again, [we] call upon the county to match or exceed our contribution.”
“Truly, the city of Miami does not want to be in the business of having to do the work of the Homeless Trust or others,” added Carollo, promising to step in and continue the work if homeless organizations don’t make enough progress. “If you’re not going to solve the problem, then all I ask is to please get out of the way and let us do the job that you don’t want to do.”
City Attorney Victoria Méndez has been encouraged to file a lawsuit against the county by the end of the month if the county refuses to cooperate.
District 7 County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who represents the area, is calling for the same action to be taken by the county should the city resume its Virginia Key plan.