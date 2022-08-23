Ursula Price is the executive director of the New Orleans Workers’ Center for Racial Justice, an organization committed to racial, gender and immigrant justice, and dedicated to building power at the intersection of race and the economy.
She also is the recommended executive director for Miami-Dade County’s Investigative Civilian Panel (ICP).
Price rose as the top choice to lead the ICP after the panel’s executive director screening committee narrowed the selection down to two candidates more than a month ago. The committee held public interviews with both applicants between its July 25 and Aug. 22 general meetings, after which Price gained unanimous favorability.
“Those who are impacted by an issue are the greatest experts on resolving the impact,” Price said at Monday’s meeting, which she attended virtually. “I believe in community involvement. I believe in creating mechanisms and pathways for people to be part of making our society strong.”
Price is an accomplished criminal justice reform champion with deep roots in community organizing. Born and raised in rural Mississippi, she has been organizing for criminal justice reform in New Orleans since 2001. She joined Safe Streets/Strong Communities as an organizer in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and helped drive a historic campaign for police accountability. This led to the creation of the Independent Police Monitor, which Price joined in 2010 and has helped lead for the last eight years.
As deputy police monitor, she has led a team that holds the New Orleans Police Department accountable to the community through independent, real-time monitoring of misconduct investigations and data analysis.
Price’s tenure with the Miami-Dade’s ICP won’t begin until the recommendation goes to a vote before the Board of County Commissioners. The BCC’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 1, although an agenda for that meeting has not yet been released.
The BCC recently took steps to ensure the ICP’s role within the county ahead of the 2024 election for a new sheriff, mandated by a constitutional amendment approved in 2018. The county voted in June to split the sheriff’s office by retaining its police department as a municipal force for unincorporated county areas.
As a result, the county can choose to maintain the ICP at the very least for its own police department should the sheriff choose not to do so countywide.
The move came after police oversight veteran Nicolle Barton – originally chosen by the ICP and BCC to lead the panel earlier this year – expressed fears toward the panel’s potential loss of power once the new sheriff takes office in 2025.
Barton decided not to accept the job in April and remains in her home state of Missouri, where she has since been named executive director of a panel working to better coordinate St. Louis’ criminal justice services.
But the county’s decision isn’t a done deal yet – not with a looming court battle threatened by the Florida Sheriff’s Association, which believes any attempt to water down the sheriff’s powers would undermine the will of the voters.
In the meantime, the ICP has its fingers crossed that its second attempt to hire an executive director will make it to the finish line, allowing community members to finally see some progress since the panel’s inception in 2020.