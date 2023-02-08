Policing while Black in the shadow of Tyre Nichols

Law enforcement practices are under scrutiny once more after another Black man, Tyre Nichols, was fatally injured at the hands of police officers. Some are likening the attack to the 1991 beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police.
According to Mapping Police Violence, a comprehensive database to track police killings, at least 1,123 people were killed by police in 2022. The data also shows that Black people are almost three times more likely to be killed by police than any other race.
Though activists have identified racism and implicit bias as the root causes of police brutality, Nichols’ death seemingly paints a different picture.
Others have blamed the issue on policing culture and, in some cases, a few bad apples. But what happens when those “bad apples” are Black officers sworn to protect and serve the communities they come from?
Advocates, who have long called for reform and demanded swift justice in police brutality incidents involving white officers and Black victims, have asked for the same action against the five Black officers responsible for Nichols’ death.
“When African Americans are crying to be treated equal and then African Americans are the ones to violate the equitable treatment, it’s difficult,” said retired Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Laurick Ingram.
In the wake of the latest tragedy, The Miami Times is revisiting the good, bad and ugly of policing while Black. Parts one and two were previously published in 2020, following the death of George Floyd.
Black officers react to Nichols’ killing
“I was horrified on every level, as a mother, a supervisor and police officer,” said Dana Carr, secretary of the Miami Community Police Benevolent Association (MCPBA), Miami’s Black police union. “For one, I was disturbed watching tactics that were not taught, definitely not in the city of Miami, or any police department. And two, the fact that they are Black males who could not see another Black male as a brother.”
Both Carr and Ingram say they were surprised to see an officer, let alone Black ones, react in such a way despite being recorded.
“They were too comfortable, especially being recorded,” said Carr – who is also a Miami Police officer – speaking on behalf of the union. “Seeing the number of officers who participated, were laughing, bragging, failing to render aide and thought that what they were doing was OK shows that there’s a culture where beating someone is acceptable … I can’t speak for the entire police department, but certainly in that unit.”
“The officer that ran up and kicked [Nichols] has a lot to explain,” said Ingram. “I cannot imagine any policy anywhere saying run up and kick a subject that’s already been restrained. One of the two times that I got knocked out on the job was by an officer throwing a kick to a guy I already had in custody. The officer was the one who knocked me out.”
Police Lt. Ramon Carr, Dana Carr’s husband and vice president of the MCPBA, also chimed in.
“It’s disappointing that they would do this understanding what we go through as Black Americans,” he said. “When I leave [work] and drive home, I’m no longer a Black police officer. I’m just a Black male. They should have understood that outside of their uniforms, they are treated like the rest of the Black community.”
Carr said the officers’ actions perpetuate discriminatory policing practices and behaviors against people of color.
“When these situations happen with officers who are of another race, the community asks for someone that looks like them to police them,” he said. “When you have someone that looks like you policing you and it doesn’t turn out the way you hoped, there’s something greater than Black, white or Hispanic policing. It has to be the implicit bias within the culture of policing.”
“You have to understand that the whole system of policing originated out of the concept of slave patrols and most people don’t realize that,” said Ed Haynes, a former marine and the first Black officer hired in Miami Shores. “As an institution, if we don’t keep that in mind then that accountability that needs to be within that system is subject to individual discretion.”
While Haynes and the Carrs acknowledged links between policing culture and race, Ingram said Nichols’ death, and a string of other police killings, is the result of a human issue.
“What it shows is that in any place, in any group, there’s bad and good in everybody,” he explained. “And we have to own that. Not everybody that looks like us believes in fair play.”
“It’s more of a human issue than anything,” said Troy Walker, special agent in charge of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Miami region. “I think bad decisions, poor judgment and cowardness can touch any demographic … I was very saddened by just one more example of officers – who were supposed to protect and serve the community – being brutal and violating their oath and community trust.”
Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt, the city’s first female chief, also agreed that it’s a human issue.
“Everyone has biases … We all have shortcomings [and] shortfalls,” she said. “However, it’s incumbent upon us, and myself as a leader, to ensure that personnel are trained and that they are exposed to diversity training, dealing with biases, professionalism … to try to curtail such things.”
“Those officers were African American and Nichols was African American,” she continued. “Does that mean that they did not have biases within them? I truly believe that has nothing to do with the color of a person’s skin. It just has to do with them as a human being.”
The dichotomy of policing while Black
Black Americans integrating into the law enforcement profession has long been controversial. Black officers must fight to prove themselves among non-Black colleagues while tasked with restoring the strained relationship between law enforcement and the Black community.
“There’s a tremendous amount of psychological stress associated with being a Black police officers, especially patrolling in the Black community, in an environment that is aggressive towards that community,” said Haynes. “Sometimes an environment can be created where the officer has split loyalties. As a police officer, I’m supposed to have a certain posture, belief system and operate in a certain way. Sometimes the people that I call criminals look like my cousin, my auntie … And it becomes somewhat difficult to compartmentalize the difference between having empathy, sympathy and doing my job.”
“The responsibility of policing while Black is the same responsibility that come with policing in general,” said Ingram, noting that there shouldn’t be a distinction in how Black police officers operate. “Fairness, integrity, respect and service to the community. Whether you’re Black, Asian or white, that’s what officers do. We protect and we serve without regard to color, race or sexual preference.”
Carr recalled the obstacles she faced as a Black and female officer.
“They see the uniform and say ‘Oh, you’re a sellout,” she said. “And they say ‘All officers do this or all officers do that,’ and I’d have to reassure the person and let them know we won’t treat them the same way as those past experiences.”
“Being a Black police officer, I’ve had various experiences – some have been good and some have been bad,” said Noel-Pratt, who began her career as a Miami-Dade police officer. “The good experiences have been based on the fact that I’m a female officer. [People] usually see me as caring and compassionate when I’m on the scene.”
Because the profession is male-dominated, Noel-Pratt being a woman and the department’s highest-ranking officer also has presented some challenges.
As more police violence incidents make national news, the Carrs say it makes the job harder for good police officers. Even more so now that Black officers are the ones facing repercussions for excessive use of force.
“Sometimes, a lot of Black officers are fearful and want to go along to get along so that they won’t be ostracized in the profession that they’re in,” said Ramon Carr, explaining why some officers don’t step in during these incidents.
“Whenever you see interactions where Black people are beaten or mistreated by the police,” said his wife, “it will always put a strain on our relationship with the community, causing people to revisit the history of policing.”
“Officers can make so many strides in community policing but one person – and it doesn’t have to be in the city of Miami – in Memphis, Tenn., or Minneapolis can set the nation back because all people see is a police officer doing the same thing that African Americans have been complaining about for decades.”
Policing reform after Floyd
Now, three years after the murder of George Floyd, the retired and current officers say there has been some progress made when it comes to transparency and accountability but agreed that more should be done.
Haynes and Walker, who frequently attend trainings for Miami-Dade Police cadets organized by the Circle of Brotherhood, say a crucial step is to facilitate dialogue between law enforcement officers and the community.
“[COB] has a police training program in concert with local police departments, where there is a sensitivity component that police officers go through before they’re able to go on to the streets and patrol the community,” Haynes said. “So things can be done to change the climate and the environment. And that’s what’s happening here in Miami-Dade County.”
Last Friday, cadets gathered to discuss Nichols’ death, community policing and duty to intervene, among other things.
“I shared with the cadets that someone has to have the courage and the peace of mind to speak up and say this is wrong,” said Walker. “And to resort back to their training on how to intervene in these situations instead of allowing something like that to happen.”
Noel-Pratt said Miami Gardens PD hosts various events throughout the community to strengthen the relationship between her officers and residents.
Dana Carr believes police reform should include a universal standard of conduct for officers.
“A federal standard needs to be set because we have about 18,000 police departments in the country and they all don’t implement the same standards,” she said. “Some have duty to intervene, no chokehold laws and other various reforms but again, not everyone is implementing it. Depending on the municipality you come across, they may not have those things.”