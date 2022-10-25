Black Voters Matter (BVM) concluded its nationwide bus tour to galvanize Black voters in South Florida on Monday in the state’s largest Black-majority city, Miami Gardens.
The Atlanta-based voting rights organization’s Miami visit coincided with the commencement of early voting in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
“We have a lot going on,” said Cliff Albright, co-founder of BVM, explaining the intention behind the group's “We Won’t Black Down” Get Out the Vote (GOTV) bus tour. “A lot of voter suppression has been targeted at our community over the past couple of years. There’s been a lot of racial injustice, police violence, and economic challenges. In spite of all that, we wanted to send a message that ‘we won’t Black down.’ We’re not going to settle down or quiet down, we’re going to organize our communities.”
The bus tour included stops in Georgia and Jacksonville, Orlando and St. Petersburg in Florida.
Several local advocacy organizations, such as Black Men Build and Black Alliance for Just Immigration, joined BVM for the voter turnout effort.
“Black Voters Matter reached out to us because we're doing a lot of groundwork here in Miami trying to get folks more engaged as an organization,” said Joshua McCloud, Black Men Build’s communications manager. “We're trying to get Black men more engaged politically in their communities as they’re working on transforming themselves.”
“More times than not, Black men’s political power is not only underestimated but generally undervalued,” he continued. “So it’s becoming more and more important for us to stand up not just for ourselves as a voting block but to be more active in our community.”
BVM’s first stop Monday was at South Florida’s only historically Black college or university (HBCU). Florida Memorial University students were encouraged to fill out GOTV cards to mark their commitment to vote this election cycle and in the future.
The cards, created by civic education organization Engage Miami, remind voters of critical dates ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
“To me, voting is a small power that can create a big change,” said Parnaath Puoch, a first-year student at FMU hoping to vote for the first time. “People vote to get laws made or changed. I know whatever laws we vote or don’t vote will impact my work as a lawyer, so this affects me as a criminal justice major.”
Shania Council, one of Puoch’s friends who participated in BVM’s Monday event, said the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is why she especially feels an obligation to utilize her power at the ballot box.
“This is how I can use my voice and be heard,” she said after filling out her GOTV form. “As I’m getting older, I’m realizing the significance of voting. I also plan to vote to be a voice for people who can’t vote, like a few people I know who were incarcerated and can no longer vote.”
“We went to Florida Memorial because we believe in the power of young folks,” said Albright, expressing contentment about the turnout at the on-campus GOTV effort. “There would have been no civil rights movement without students in North Carolina doing sit-ins and freedom rides. There would have been no movement two years ago during the summer of protests or Black Lives Matter without young folks.”
“We had so many adversities,” recalled Raymond “Ray” Fauntroy, a civil rights activist who registered hundreds of voters in South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas and Virginia during the civil rights movement. “Some of that still exists today, particularly in the state of Florida, where the people in power don’t want you to vote and do everything in [their] power to stop you from doing so.”
Fauntroy was among those Albright referred to who lay it all on the line to make sure Black people obtained the right to vote.
“In many cases, we are in worst shape today than we were then,” said Fauntroy, who gave up his music career to immerse himself in the civil rights battle. “There are not enough people who are standing together to address these issues … where’s the courage that we had back then?”
“We Won’t Black Down” was launched in part to help bring that courage back into Black communities.
In visiting HBCUs, BVM wants to get Black students more engaged in the voting process, especially those looking to change their address to vote in the cities they attend school.
Each student who expressed a commitment to vote received either a BVM shirt or sweatshirt and free food. BVM engaged more than 100 students at FMU.
The tour not only targeted younger voters but also faith leaders, seniors and anyone from the Black community eligible to vote.
“We want everybody that we touch to turn into an organizer and go out and get five or 10 people to go vote, too,” explained Albright. “That’s how you build an army that no amount of voter suppression can stop. After our bus leaves, the work still goes on in these communities.”
The group spent hours canvassing Miami Carol City Park before making its last stop at North Dade Regional Library to persuade Monday’s voters to push family members and friends to also vote early.
“Voting is everything to us in the Black community because this is where our power is and so many people died for it,” said Kara Davis Blue, who showed up to the Miami Gardens library hours before voting started. “If you don’t speak for yourself, who’s going to speak for you?”
While campaigning for her son, Opa-locka commission candidate Chris Davis, Blue said she was surprised to see that a small group of voters had already shown up to the polls by the time it opened at 7 a.m. on Monday.
From then, a steady flow of voters came and went throughout the day with the late evening hours seeing another spike in voters as many stopped to vote after work.
“A lot of people feel like their voices aren’t being heard but really, the more you vote, the more you can be heard,” said Paris Hayes, a first-time voter hoping to elect candidates who will prioritize affordable housing and health care.
A Politico poll released last week showed only 25% of registered Black voters expressed being extremely enthusiastic about voting in the midterms, compared to 35% of Hispanic voters and 37% of white voters.
“There’s always a gap between those that are registered and those that are turning out,” said Albright. “But we believe that if we have the right conversations and provide the right motivation to at least one-third of those folks and get them to actually turn out, there’s no election that we can’t win.”
Already, he said, Georgia has been seeing record-breaking voter turnout within the first two days of early voting; BVM has high hopes Florida will follow in the former’s footsteps.