After nearly 14 years on the job, Alberto M. Carvalho, Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent, is moving from the fourth-largest public school district in the nation to the second largest.
Carvalho confirmed a Los Angeles Times report Thursday afternoon that he has been chosen to be the next superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District and is now entering contract negotiations. He made the announcement at iPrep Academy in Miami.
“With a degree of heartbreak for the community I'm leaving, but with happiness in my heart also for the community that I will work tirelessly to earn their love and respect – I want to say thank you,” said Carvalho. “I will miss Miami and even though I will be calling Los Angeles home, Miami will always have a special place in my heart.”
Members of the school board were stunned to hear the decision, but it still came as no surprise to hear that Carvalho emerged as a top contender for the position.
“[The decision] affirms his decades of service to our district and will be an asset to the City of Angels,” M-DCPS Board Vice Chair Steve Gallon III said in a text message, adding that he remains proud of the work of the district under the superintendent’s leadership.
“I am confident that our Board, under the steady leadership of our Chair Perla Hantman, will continue to remain focused on the progress of our district and education of our students, and where needed, embrace a professional, pragmatic, and prudent approach to ensure continued leadership at every level of the school district,” Gallon said.
In an interview with The Miami Times, Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, board member for District 2, shared the same sentiment. She describes Carvalho’s departure as “bittersweet.”
“Los Angeles is getting a great person to guide their school system. So in turn, the 'bitter.’ I believe we’re losing a great leader,” she said. “If that’s what he wants to do, I’m happy for him. So that’s the 'sweet’ part.”
Carvalho, 57, has led Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 2008, following a career as a science teacher, assistant principal and chief communications officer for the district. He has been credited with raising the school district's academic and financial standing.
Expectations are high for future applicants looking to take on Carvalho’s post. Bendross-Mindingall shared a few words to those interested.
“Anyone who sits in that chair will have to have the skills and the knowledge to continue leading our children in the right direction,” she said. “Between our stakeholders, our teachers, everyone who enters the doors of our schools will know, you have to be there for the right reasons.”
The next hire may be an internal candidate who knows the ins and outs of the district already.
“We do have a wonderful group of people that we call our cabinet and senior staff. I believe any one of them could step in that role, but we'll have to see who wants it,” Bendross-Mindingall said.
“During the 9 years I have directly worked with [Carvalho], he has been a resolute and responsive supporter of the United Teachers of Dade, always comporting himself with professionalism and respect, even in times of opposing views,” said United Teachers of Dade President Karla Hernández-Mats in a statement. “Our next leader must exhibit the same upbeat, working relationship with the various unions and all stakeholders that will continue to inspire our teachers and students.”
Carvalho's exit comes three years after he nearly left his post to become New York City’s schools chancellor, but backed out during a school board meeting when supporters begged him to stay.
“I hope the community understands that at some point, there's a calling for you to go and do what you've done here, to continue to help others, and that's the call that I'm heeding, that's the voice I've heard and that's the decision I've made,” Carvalho said Thursday.
The school board will likely decide on further action during its next meeting Dec. 15 at 11 a.m.
“We will soldier on,” Bendross-Mindingall said.