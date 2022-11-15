Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s attempt to leverage her veto power to stop the expansion of the county’s Urban Development Boundary fell woefully short on Tuesday.
In a 8-3 vote, commissioners voted to override the veto and greenlight a 378-acre development project that is expected to bring in thousands of new jobs to South Dade.
Commissioners Danielle Cohen Higgins, Eileen Higgins and Sally Heyman supported the mayor’s veto. Commissioner René García was not present for the vote but previously sided with his three colleagues.
“I am very disappointed that the county commission chose the short-term financial gain of a few over the long-term health and well-being of our environment and economy,” said Levine Cava in a statement after Tuesday’s vote. “Moving the (UDB) without a proven need to do so threatens all the work we have already done to build a world-class, better connected, more resilient Miami-Dade.”
Aligned Real Estate Holdings, the developers behind the South Dade Logistics and Technology District, requested the boundary expansion to accommodate its project, although environmental advocates argued that there was enough land within the existing area already to do so.
The developers, who estimated that the project would bring more than 17,000 permanent jobs to the area, spent months making improvements to their original proposal at the request of commissioners.
Black residents dressed in “Bring the Job” shirts said the logistics district will greatly reduce long commute hours for those who have been forced to find jobs in northern parts of the county.
District 9 Commissioner Kionne McGhee was among the leading voices in support of the plan to bring more jobs to his district.
At a commission meeting in May, Aligned Real Estate Holdings attorney Jeffrey Bercow told McGhee that the development company would commit 25% of an estimated 30,000 jobs to residents in his district and in District 8, represented by Cohen Higgins.
Cohen Higgins opposed the project from the very beginning, stating that developers should have used available land in the area to bring more jobs.
Before finally approving the project in an 8-4 vote earlier this month, commissioners had deferred the item several times over the past six months. Last Thursday, Levine Cava told commissioners she would be vetoing the Nov. 1 vote because of environmental concerns.
“This decision … jeopardizes our efforts to restore the Everglades and Biscayne Bay and protect our clean drinking water supply. It encourages development in areas at risk of storm surge, putting more properties at risk in the future, especially concerning in light of the devastation we just witnessed following Hurricane Ian,” said Levine Cava last week in a memo announcing the veto.
A spokesperson for the development company told reporters on Tuesday that it will donate more than 600 acres of sensitive environmental land to Miami-Dade County for preservation in addition to cleaning up its contaminated site, and vowed to not contribute to Biscayne Bay pollution.
Members of the Hold the Line Coalition say they are considering the possibility of appealing the decision, according to Local 10 News Miami.