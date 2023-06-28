Broward County Transit and the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center have created an interactive map showcasing 24 places that mark pivotal moments in the county’s Black history – and the bus routes that can take you there.
Many of the sites represent firsts for the area’s Black American community. The Victory Theatre in Fort Lauderdale, for example, opened in the 1940s, hosting greats such as Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald and B.B. King, and now survives at 541 NW Fifth Ave. as the Victory Black Box Theatre.
The map features capsules of history about Dr. James Sistrunk, the first Black doctor to practice in Broward County. He joined with the area’s first Black surgeon, Dr. Von D. Mizell, to start the first hospital to serve the Black community, which opened in 1938 at 1409 NW Sixth St.
The 15-bed Provident Hospital was later demolished, but the L.A. Lee YMCA/Mizell Community Center was built on the same site and now has a place on the map of Broward’s Black history.
Also on the map are locations that left their mark in ways that reverberated not just locally, but across the state – like the Fort Lauderdale wade-ins that started 62 years ago on July 4. Visitors can dip a toe into the waters where Black bathers were once relegated to cool off and visit the home of the woman who organized the protest that ultimately won them access to all South Florida beaches.
Broward County’s “colored beach” was established in 1954, but without a road leading to it, it was accessible only by ferry – and there were no restrooms once you got there. A 1960 federal court order had given Miami’s Black residents the right to go to any public swimming facility, but police didn’t enforce that right and facility owners continued to discriminate, according to an account of the wade-in protests in the Global Nonviolent Action Database, housed at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.
So Mizell, his protégé Eula Johnson, an unidentified Black adult and four Black college students put the federal court order to the test on Independence Day 1961 at a Fort Lauderdale beach, along with a handful of others. They were met with a threatening police force, ax-wielding KKK members and catcalling white beachgoers, according to accounts.
No violence ensued, but the city filed suit against Mizell, Johnson and the NAACP to stop the wade-ins that continued on through August, as a marker that now stands in Fort Lauderdale attests. On July 11, 1962, the city’s suit was rejected, and a turning point in the effort to desegregate public facilities was reached.
Now, the Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park is on Broward’s Black history map. The barrier island offers amenities for a typical day at the beach.
Johnson’s former residence is also on the map – now known as the “Eula Johnson House,” the structure located at 1100 NW Sixth St. in Fort Lauderdale has been made into a museum.
Don Mizell, the nephew of the pioneering doctor, spent years lobbying lawmakers to rename the state park in honor of his uncle. He says he fears that much of the area’s history of struggling against segregation will disappear with his generation.
He recalls sitting in a portable classroom in the middle of a field when he was called up to be part of a new experimental high school in Davie: Nova High School. Mizell, who eventually graduated from Harvard Law School, and a handful of others were the first Black students to walk into a white school in 1963.
That was because the Ford Foundation, which was underwriting part of the school’s cost, was pushing for this “school of the future” to include Black students, he said.
Officially, Broward County history says that school desegregation happened by court order in 1971.
“It’s a good start,” Mizell said of the Black history map. “But it’s absolutely not complete.”